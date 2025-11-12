DJ Zinhle is using the bad publicity surrounding her marriage to her advantage

After her husband, Murdah Bongz, was accused of having extramarital affairs, the businesswoman used the attention to promote her songs as well as other people's businesses

While most of the attention is on her husband, fans admired how Zinhle has handled the allegations

Amid all the online attention DJ Zinhle has received from Murdah Bongz's cheating scandal, she decided to use it to her benefit.

The South African DJ and businesswoman and her husband are at the centre of cheating allegations orchestrated by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who claimed that the former Black Motion member had been having extramarital affairs with younger women.

After addressing the rumours and thanking her fans for their support and kind words, Zinhle's entrepreneurial instincts kicked in, inspiring her to capitalise on the drama.

Taking to both her Instagram and TikTok pages on 12 November 2025, she posted videos reacting to the attention by encouraging her followers to promote their businesses through her.

"Go to Instagram and tag me so I can repost your business to get you the attention you need. There are eyes on my page, and we can use that attention for something good."

Zinhle noted the hundreds of thousands of views on her Instagram stories from people waiting to see "how she's feeling."

She also joked about "needing support" through the scandal and asked people to listen to her new album, ZEE Nation Volume 1, and her humour clearly demonstrated her feelings towards the allegations.

Zinhle has since promoted her followers' businesses, from catering services to event planning gigs, and is putting the attention to good use.

Meanwhile, aside from a light jab at Musa Khawula, Murdah Bongz has yet to directly address the allegations, preferring instead to focus on his career.

As a new wave of rumours surfaced on social media, the couple has maintained a united front in the face of speculation, proving that their love can withstand even the harshest storms.

Watch DJ Zinhle's video below.

Social media erupts over DJ Zinhle's message

Fans and followers were impressed with DJ Zinhle's reaction to the allegations, admiring her resilience and mindset.

iQadi❤️ was impressed:

"Yooh, mama, your mindset!"

ThobekileNdude.💜(Mlindoholic) said:

"Bestie has a marketing degree from UJ, and it shows."

Nolali laughed:

"Somebody said it yesterday on X that Zinhle was going to use this opportunity to promote her brand, and guess what? Now we are here."

Bella🌸|Becoming her🌹 praised DJ Zinhle:

"Oh, you are handling this so well."

Dibakazi joked:

"Turn those lemons into lemonade!"

Phelo admired DJ Zinhle:

"You are one of my favourite marketing strategists in SA."

Hlompho_202 wrote:

"Wow, she could have taken this opportunity for herself, but she chose to include us, so everybody can eat. Thank you, bestie."

nkelemokukutoana was moved:

"She is just a girl's girl, hle bathong."

Zinhle's move not only showcased her entrepreneurial savvy, earning widespread admiration from fans, but also downplayed the severity of the rumours.

