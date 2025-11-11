DJ Zinhle has reflected and asked for forgiveness amid allegations that her husband, Murdah Bongz, cheated on her

DJ Zinhle asked for forgiveness in a TikTok video hours after clapping back at Seema on Monday, 10 November 2025

Social media users praised DJ Zinhle for showing emotional intelligence and accountability, while others criticised her for being defensive

DJ Zinhle reflected on the Murdah Bongz alleged cheating drama. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African producer DJ Zinhle has apologised to her fans for how she handled the allegations that her husband, Murdah Bongz, was cheating on her.

Apart from posting an AI-generated video of Musa Khawula singing one of her songs, DJ Zinhle largely went about her life as if her husband and marriage weren’t the centre of heated discussions online.

While she did not address Musa Khawula or anyone who spread the allegations directly, on Monday, 10 November 2025, DJ Zinhle finally snapped. The My Name Is hitmaker clapped back at Seema after she called Murdah Bongz a dog while reacting to the cheating allegations during an episode of the Spreading Humours with Seema, Yanda Woods and Zille Podcast.

DJ Zinhle apologises amid Murdah Bongz cheating rumours

A few hours later, DJ Zinhle posted a video on her TikTok account, apologising to her fans for how she had handled the allegations against Murdah Bongz.

“I want to apologise, guys. I have been quiet for some time about this whole thing that's been happening on social media, and the first time I decided to respond, I responded to something negative. If I were someone who was sitting at home or at work or whatever, defending DJ Zinhle online, and the first time I see her responding, she's focusing on the negative, I would be super upset. So that's why I wanna apologise to you,” DJ Zinhle said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to DJ Zinhle's apology amid Murdah Bongz's cheating rumour

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some accepted DJ Zinhle’s apology, some felt that her response to Seema was harsh and unwarranted.

Here are some of the comments:

Nthabiseng Tsotetsi highlighted:

“Bestie, I just wanna say Seemah was only trying to be a girl's girl, it wasn't her place to say all of that. However, it was coming from a good place. Her tone was uncalled for, but she thought she was protecting you ❤️”

miss__kaymo YOUTUBER gushed:

“You are one of the calmest celebrities, and you deserve nothing but love and kindness ❤🥰”

Lee argued:

“You don't need to apologise for being a human. DJ Zinhle is a human being with feelings; people need to stop this thing of abusing celebrities like they don't have feelings. Sometimes you need to be Cardi B and tell them a way to get off. Yes, it's not worth it, but your feelings are valid.”

RuralGhelOkhumshayo said:

“Some of these things are truly none of our business. The same way that we would not want people in our business 😞”

Shereignsking shared:

“Lapho Seemah was only trying to defend you. Yho, a woman who is willing to keep a man no matter what will have a problem with those who stand for them🤣😭”

DJ Zinhle apologised to fans for how she handled Murdah Bongz's alleged infidelity. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

