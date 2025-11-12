An unknown woman surprised South Africans this week when she claimed that Murdah Bongz was interested in her

The woman provided an alleged conversation between herself and the award-winning DJ, who is married to DJ Zinhle

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort DJ Zinhle, while others slammed her husband

Woman says Murda Bongz wanted to have an affair. Images: Murda Mahosana

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Murdah Bongz had social media talking on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, when a woman reportedly shared her private conversation with the artist.

The former Black Motion group member, who is married to DJ Zinhle, is accused of cheating on the mother of his daughter, Asante.

A woman left South Africans puzzled on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, when she anonymously shared alleged screenshots of conversations between herself and DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a screenshot conversation on its Instagram account on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, between the musician and the unknown woman.

"I’m busy stalking you, says Murda to (allegedly) one of the young bombshells. From the DM. About DJ Zinhle’s husband cheating on her with multiple girls. Screenshots, call logs, messages, pictures. Let me know if you’re interested, and I’ll send you everything. But this person would like to be anonymous. Very discreet, please, says anonymous, telling yours truly in gossip. While still shocked, more came through. Now these bombshells are willing to come through and expose more, with some saying they thought they were the only bombshells he was after," wrote the blog.

Briefly News reached out to Mr Mahosana on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, for a comment. He wasn't available at the time of publishing this article.

Social media responds to the post

Lalusmama commented:

"Zinhle has carried dumplings, no baby, she went and tried shifting blame to poor Seemah, who was on her side. What are you going to say now?"

Sunshine_phily wrote:

"In the words of the famous Miss Khanyi Mbau, 'men will leave you in the desert, without water'."

Iamkarenshield said:

"One thing about Musa, he never lies😭💔."

Asive__b reacted;

"Oh, I feel for our bestie😔. I wish she had just kept quiet, Nkos’yam,🤦🏻‍♀️ (my goodness).

Rudzani_nakana wrote:

"There is nothing new here, Men cheat guys ....80% of them 😢😢."

Her_majesty_x replied:

"Oh, DJ Zinhle doesn’t deserve this hle.😢 No woman does."

Rudzani_nakana said:

"Mara le AKA cheated on her. 😢😢Ai men hate good women hle."

Trevor_dapper responded:

"Why expose him when you both agreed as adults that he Uber you, knowing he's married. You knowingly and excitedly went on top to screw his brains out, now you want to publicize your whoremongery to the universe? She ought to grow up. I equate this to a gent who is bitter after a breakup with a woman and decides to publicise her nud*s in revenge🤦🏾‍♂️🥺😡."

Woman shares alleged screenshots of conversations with DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz. Images: DJ Zinhle

Source: Instagram

3 Times the Mohosanas served couple goals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African power couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been together for about six years since dating in 2019.

The DJs have even welcomed a baby girl, and are raising DJ Zinhle's daughter with the late AKA together.

Briefly News explores the three times the Mohosanas served couple goals on social media.

Source: Briefly News