South African power couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been together for about six years since dating in 2019

The DJs have even welcomed a baby girl, and are raising DJ Zinhle's daughter with the late AKA together

Ever wondered what makes DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, now Morda, so lovable? Well, they always serve couple goals on social media, and many fans have admitted that they now believe in love because of them.

The couple is no stranger to drama and nasty rumours; however, they have always remained a united front. The Mohosanas reportedly started dating in 2019 and became public in 2020. They later announced their pregnancy and welcomed their daughter in 2021.

Briefly News digs up the top three times DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz brought smiles to fans' faces.

DJ Zinhle's makoti duties

Social media erupted when DJ Zinhle knelt when serving food to Murdah Bongz. The viral moment was captured on TikTok, and Murdah was visibly surprised, making it seem as though this was not a common occurrence.

However, Zinhle's makoti duties were tested during the Mohosana family thanksgiving ceremony. They hosted Bongani's side of the family at his home in Pretoria.

On social media, Zinhle hailed the singer, saying, “My love @murdahbongz, I just wanted to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of you. Hosting a Thanksgiving is such a beautiful and meaningful thing. It shows how much love and respect you have for your roots and the people who have shaped your journey. Your kindness, generosity, and leadership are truly inspiring, and I admire how you’ve created this opportunity to bring everyone together and make lasting memories. I’m so proud to call you my husband. Thank you for being such a thoughtful and amazing person. I love you more than words can express,” she said.

Mohosana loved-up moments

Murdah Bongz posted a few loved moments with his wife Zinhle and captioned the clip: "Made of love and made to love."

In his Instagram post, Murdah Bongz posted photos of DJ Zinhle outdoors. In another frame, they were being playful and cheerfully chasing each other while indoors, before Murdah Bongz was seen embracing Zinhle after catching her after a chase.

The moment brought warmth to people's timelines.

How Murdha makes it right with Zinhle

On social media, they have the most picture-esque relationship. Behind closed doors, they seem to go through what most couples go through.

DJ Zinhle took to TikTok to share the loving gesture Murdah did when they had a disagreement, which led them not to be on speaking terms.

However, on his trip to the township, Murdah did something that prompted this sweet TikTok from Zinhle, where she said:

“Bestie, so I wasn't talking to Murdah. He did something silly the other day. But today he came back strong to make sure that I forgive him. He went to Soshanguve and brought this back for me. Uh, what a guy. What a guy,” DJ Zinhle said.

DJ Zinhle gives Murdah Bongz a special birthday present

DJ Zinhle isn't only on the receiving end when it comes to gifts. Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle gifted her husband Mörda a special gift on his 37th birthday.

The award-winning DJ had social media buzzing after gifting her man with a vintage car.

