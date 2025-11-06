Somizi Mhlongo and Bonang Matheba have seemingly reunited after years of being apart

The former Idols SA judge posted a video of them bumping into one another at the airport

People had differing views about this encounter, with some picking up tension while others were smiling from ear to ear

Former best friends Somizi Mhlongo and Bonang Matheba have reunited after years of being apart. The two were very close until they weren't.

Somizi took a video of their encounter, with Bonang showing mutual excitement over meeting him. Queen B can be heard saying she is happy, while Somizi revealed that she texted him a week ago. The two bumped into each other at the airport.

Although they never explicitly addressed their breakup, Bonang broke her silence in 2017 and revealed the real reason why she distanced herself from Somizi. According to the presenter, Somizi became close with her ex, who was reportedly Euphonik.

Things were not completely sour between them as Bonang attended Somizi's mother, Mary Twala's, funeral service. He, too, spoke highly of her just recently.

The clip, which was posted on Thursday, 6 November, has since amassed 555 comments from fans who are split about this.

Check out the different reactions:

Kgomotso Tlhapane remarked:

"That's life, man, Bonang was not on speaking terms with Pinky girl, now they made up. Anele is not on speaking terms with her sister, but eventually they will make up. Kelly was not on speaking terms with her sister, but they made up and are not speaking again. Eventually, they will make up for good. It's life, these things happen because we are imperfect and sinful by nature, but eventually our humanity in us kicks in and we realise that no man is an island and one way or the other people will find each other and life will go on."

Philani _K defended:

"We must be willing to accept both loss and gain, especially if the feelings are mutual. There's nothing wrong with reaching out to someone first, especially if you genuinely miss them. It’s called growth."

Nonhlanhla Black cried:

“Happyyyyyy” Bonang can’t pretend hle."

ₗₒₙdₒₙ ₲ᵣₒₒᵥᵢₛₜ mentioned:

"Bonang might be the one who texted, but Somizi is the one who made a video praising her — saying she’s good at what she does, referring to Miss SA. So honestly, Bonang had every reason to text after watching that video."

Katlegothedealmaker defended:

"She’s not weitse, most Tswana people say it that way. My entire family says it that way too; it’s kinda meant to sound like that. Be happy, say happy, but don’t be loud."

Peaches Nyati picked B:

Somizi played Bonang big time, but knowing Bonang, she is a beautiful human in and out. She welcomed him, and he means ages, he knows how he badmouthed Bonang so bad, but I'm glad Bonang has a heart of Gold."

Haunty laughed:

"Ok fine, let me break it down for you guys, so Somizi was trying to tell us that Bonang, she’s the one who reached out first, not him."

