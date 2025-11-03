South African media presenter Bonang Matheba secured an international presenting role

On Saturday, 1 November 2025, Bonang Matheba confirmed the news via her official X account

Fans and entertainment industry peers praised Bonang and predicted that she would host bigger events

Bonang Matheba confirmed that she will be hosting the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale in Vietnam. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Halala! Renowned South African media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba’s star continues to rise after landing a gig as the host of a beauty pageant in Asia.

Bonang Matheba is known for breaking new frontiers and flying the South African flag worldwide. The TV host who didn’t return to host the 2025 Miss South Africa competition announced that she will showcase her talents in Vietnam in December 2025.

Bonang Matheba lands hosting gig in Vietnam

Taking to her social media accounts on Saturday, 1 November 2025, Bonang Matheba excitedly confirmed that she will be hosting the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale and Beauty Music Festival on 20 December 2025. In a post shared on her official X account, the B’Dazzled star shared that the grand finale will be held in Vietnam’s capital city, Ho Chi Minh City. The post was captioned:

“Next stop: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. ☺️ Excited to host the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale & Beauty Music Festival! December 20th, 2025.”

See the post below:

In an earlier announcement on 1 November, the organisers of the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale and Beauty Music Festival confirmed Bonang as the host of this year’s competition.

The competition, which will be held at Creative Park, Luong Dinh Cua Street, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will be broadcast live on AXN TV starting from 7:00 PM (GMT+7).

See the announcement below:

Mzansi reacts as Bonang bags hosting gig in Vietnam

In the comments below Bonang Matheba’s post, entertainment industry colleagues and fans congratulated her, with some making predictions about the Young, Famous & African star’s career as a presenter.

Here are some comments from her fans and colleagues:

@letjobana_M_ shared:

“Everyone has been speculating that you're going to host, and OMG. Congratulations Queen B. ❤️”

@MellZolanski predicted:

“The girlies work hard, mara Dorothy Matheba works harder! Yeses, maan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I Do See You Hosting the Oscars or Tony's one day.”

@_So_Be_It__ recounted:

“My grandma was asking about your whereabouts yesterday when she saw the McDonald's advert and said I'm sure she's overseas 🤗There she is🥳💃🏾”

@Samke_Makhoba said:

“Vietnam is going to see why we say the pageant belongs to B. The designer dress line-up is always a level up.”

@AquaSereia predicted:

“🥳Miss Cosmo this and maybe Miss Supranational and Miss Universe next year 💃”

Mzansi congratulated Bonang Matheba after she landed a gig in Vietnam. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Top Billing returns after 6-year hiatus

Meanwhile, Briefly News that popular South African lifestyle and entertainment TV show Top Billing is returning to TV for a special reunion episode after being cancelled in 2019.

The announcement was made on Friday, 31 October 2025, by entertainment commentator @TvblogbyMLU. Fans suggested potential hosts for the reunion episode, while some jokingly suggested a tour of Hangwani Maumela's mansion.

Source: Briefly News