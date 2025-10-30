Bujy Bikwa announced his TV comeback with a new reality talk show on Moja Love

On Thursday, 30 October 2025, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed the show on X (Twitter)

Social media users were divided, with some welcoming back Bujy Bikwa, while others criticised Moja Love for hiring him, considering his history with Boity Thulo

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bujy Bikwa announced his new reality TV show ‘Gwababa’. Image: sthembinkosi_bikwa

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Bujy Bikwa is making a return to our small screens with a new reality talk show.

Bujy Bikwa’s return to TV was confirmed on Thursday, 30 October 2025, by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

In a post shared on his verified X (Twitter) account, Phil Mphela announced that Bujy Bikwa will present a new reality talk show titled Gwababa on Moja Love. The show is set to premiere on 1 November 2025.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bujy Bikwa returns to TV with new show on Moja Love

In a separate post on his official Instagram account, Bujy Bikwa shared further details about his new reality talk show. He shared a teaser trailer of the talk show Gwababa, which he said will premiere on Moja Love Channel 157 starting on Saturday, 1 November at 6 PM.

Bujy shared that Gwababa will help people who are scared of confessing their feelings to their crushes, break the ice, and hopefully fall in love.

See the teaser trailer below:

Mzansi reacts as Bujy Bikwa makes TV comeback

Social media users filled the comments section below Phil Mphela’s post with mixed reactions. While some celebrated Bujy Bikwa’s return to the small screen, others criticised Moja Love for giving him a platform, considering that he allegedly assaulted Boity Thulo. Others pointed out the hypocrisy and cited Chris Brown’s highly successful concert in South Africa last year.

Here are some of the comments:

@KingsleyS51936 shared:

“Unpopular opinion- he has served his time for his actions.”

@helen_seip86774 remarked:

“We all deserve a second chance. Welcome back, Bujy baby.”

@LadyHe criticised:

“Ya'll in the comments were the same people packed at the Chris brown Concert! Anything just to show your homophobic natures. A lot of gay people condemned his actions and didn’t just keep mum about it. Ya'll foul for crying the LGBTQIA card when it's just this one!”

@Logdrum_Origins said:

“It had to be Moja Love.”

@__Malebo remarked:

“I thought he was cancelled this one.”

@Bheki1980 highlighted:

“You can't expect someone to be on the sidelines forever. Grow up.”

@kim_khadaso remarked:

“Thank God I no longer have DSTV.”

SA reacted to Bujy Bikwa's new show ‘Gwababa’ on Moja Love. Image: sthembinkosi_bikwa

Source: Instagram

What happened between Bujy Bikwa and Boity Thulo?

Bujy, born Sthembinkosi Bikwa, is making his return to hosting for the first time since he dominated headlines for allegedly assaulting Boity Thulo.

While Boity Thulo dropped charges against Bujy Bikwa nearly a year and a half after the alleged violent incident, the damage had been done.

In 2023, Bujy Bikwa shared that because of the assault case, he lost his two TV shows and ambassadorship deals, which caused him to downgrade his lifestyle and move from a golf estate to a smaller apartment.

Bujy Bikwa apologises after assaulting Boity Thulo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bujy Bikwa apologised for assaulting Boity Thulo.

In his apology, the radio and media personality regretted how he handled the situation at the time. Bujy also noted that he wished to talk with Boity Thulo.

Source: Briefly News