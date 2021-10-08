After days of silence, Bujy Bikwa has finally released a statement addressing his alleged attack on media personality Boity Thulo

Bikwa claims the rapper provoked him to a point of retaliation, leading him to his regrettable actions

Bujy says his actions are not a reflection of his character and he has tried to reach out to Boity but has had no luck

Bujy has broken his silence on the bottle-throwing saga, coming out with a statement that tells his version of events. The former radio host has stated that Boity is not completely innocent and the fight was a two-way street. Bujy says he has tried to meet up with the celeb to resolve things but hasn't gotten a response.

After images and voice recordings from the brawl were released, more information has been uncovered about the infamous night. TimesLIVE interviewed the freshly released Bujy to hear his version of events. The podcaster claims he has maintained his silence because he has been shook by the incident.

Bikwa expressed that he felt remorseful about his actions and tried to reach out to Boity to take accountability for his doings but his efforts were in vain. He further elaborated on his feelings saying:

"It's not like I literally wanted to do something to Boity. I mean Boity ... like, why would I do that to her? ... I have been crying the whole time ... I want to relax but at the same time I want to be there for Boity. I need to make sure she's safe ... please make sure that she's fine. I am panicking, I can't even sleep ... I am not that person, I am not violent."

In a statement released on Instagram, Bujy expressed that he was deeply saddened to be labelled as an abuser considering he is an advocate against GBV. So he took the liberty to tell his side of what happened that night.

ZAlebs reports he threw the bottle out of frustration as Boity was pestering him. When retelling the events, Bujy said:

"I was verbally abused and told that my surname has no relation to who I am and because of that, that is why my career is going nowhere in terms of growth, in fact, "what is it that I do in the media industry because I am actually nothing."

Bujy further told TimesLIVE that a major influencing factor in the escalation of the fight was alcohol. He said:

"Everybody was drunk at that time. I literally lost my temper because I felt like she was so unfair to me, the stuff she was saying to me on that table. [But] I honestly shouldn't have done that."

Boity Thulo attack: Bujy Bikwa released on R2 000 bail following alleged assault

Briefly News reported former radio host Bujy appeared at the Magistrate's Court in Midrand today for his bail hearing following his violent attack on Boity. Bikwa was granted R2 000 bail and given strict orders to leave the rapper alone.

ZAlebs reports that the socialite spent an entire weekend behind bars after being denied bail last Friday. After his appeal was pushed to Wednesday, he finally managed to be released on bail.

Bujy was given strict instructions by the magistrate to keep a great distance between himself and Boity as well as to avoid any kind of contact with any individual who witnessed the attack, reports The Citizen.

ZAlebs further reports that the Wuz Dat hitmaker did not attend Bujy's bail hearing and chose to keep her distance. Boity has also since deleted the statement she posted on Instagram in which she addressed the event and asked followers for some space to heal.

