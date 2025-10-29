Mam Nomsa Sokhulu, played by Velephi Mnisi, is set to get a new love interest

The new character is an ex-convict who is tied to Mam Nomsa's arch nemesis, Rebecca Mabuza

The latest addition to Isitha: The Enemy will be played by a versatile veteran South African actor

Popular e.tv telenovela Isitha: The Enemy continues to upgrade its already stellar cast with the latest addition of a versatile veteran South African actor.

The e.tv telenovela, which already boasts Shaka iLembe star Senzo Radebe as part of its main cast, is known for introducing new faces and storylines to keep viewers watching the series. Fans of Isitha: The Enemy are in for a treat after the show’s production team announced the addition of Patrick Mofokeng to its cast.

Isitha: The Enemy spoiler: Mam Nomsa gets a new man

Patrick Mofokeng, who is no stranger to working on an e.tv show, having appeared as a recurring character on the long-running soapie Scandal!, will join Isitha: The Enemy as Jafta. According to a report by TshisaLive, Jafta is a man determined to reclaim his life and rebuild his identity after serving time behind bars.

Patrick Mofokeng ‘s character is expected to make his on-screen debut on 3 November 2025. His backstory is that he was a promising boxer whose career was cut short after he was jailed. His character is tied closely to one of the show's main characters, Rebecca Mabuza (played by Linda Sebezo).

On his road to redemption, Jafta reconnects with his sister Rebecca and unexpectedly falls in love with her nemesis, Mam Nomsa (played by Velephi Patricia Mnisi), who is known for her holier-than-thou, no-nonsense attitude. The storyline makes for good television and is expected to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jafta will play a mentoring role in Mam Nomsa’s grandson Velaphi’s life. He will help young men such as Velaphi stay away from crime and help them manage their anger through discipline and boxing. Jafta will have a complicated relationship with Mam Nomsa’s son Chuma.

Patrick Mofokeng discusses his new character on Isitha: The Enemy

Describing his character, Patrick Mofokeng said Jafta is a complex person with many sides. Mofokeng said he is interested in roles that show imperfect people who are still trying to improve or find redemption.

“Jafta is a man with layers of strength, guilt, love and hope,” Patrick Mofokeng said before adding, “I’m drawn to characters who are flawed but fighting for something better. His story is about redemption and the human need to be seen for who we are now, not what we once did.”

