Shaka Ilembe star Senzo Radebe has joined e.tv's gripping telenovela Isitha: The Enemy

South Africans were quite pleased with the announcement and have shared their excitement

Isitha: The Enemy is said to have reached over 3.7 million viewers in October, showing immense growth

South Africans have lauded Senzo Radebe's acting skills as the news of him joining 'Isitha: The Enemy' was shared. Image: @senzo_radebe

Source: Instagram

A new face will be gracing the e.tv family. Talented actor Senzo Radebe has joined Isitha: The Enemy.

Senzo takes on a new role

The actor who shot to fame with his role on Shaka Ilembe has been cast on e.tv's gripping telenovela produced by Black Brain Production.

X blogger @JabuMacDonald made the announcement and said:

E.tv series does impressive numbers

Isitha: The Enemy is said to have reached over 3.7 million viewers in October, showing immense growth.

@JabuMacDonald shared that Smoke and Mirrors also reached a huge milestone in terms of viewership. They hit the 3.1 million mark.

"Huge growth for these two new telenovelas on e.tv as #IsithaTheEnemy managed to reach over 3.7 million viewers and #SmokeandMirrors managed to reach over 3.1 million viewers, in the month of October."

Mzansi is jumping for joy at the announcement

South Africans were happy about the announcement and shared their excitement under Jabu's posts.

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I really love to see talented actors getting booked and busy. Senzo Radebe is most definitely one talented gent."

@mmutugutugu shared:

"Weeee he bored me in Gomora I wonder what character he is going to play."

@MathandaTf joked:

"Can he cry? Ai phela on Isitha they don't play with 'em tears."

@Sexyberriez said:

"I'm soooo behind, I need to catch up, I think I lost interest a bit as I was still stuck on the black door."

@SnehBongekile mentioned:

"My favorite show that but I can't seem to keep up to watch it during the week, so I am always catching up on it over the weekend."

Senzo Radebe gets an award

In a previous report from Briefly News, Senzo Radebe received an international award nomination at the Septimius Awards for his role of Senzangakhona on Shaka Ilembe.

He told Briefly News that he is excited about this achievement as he expected to gain international recognition much later on in his career.

Source: Briefly News