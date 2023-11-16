International actor Atandwa Kani has announced his new project with the prestigious Marvel Studios

The giant film company posted a teaser of their new offering, the second season of What If, to air on Disney+

Mzansi was beaming with pride after hearing Atandwa's news, flooding his post with congratulatory messages

Atandwa Kani has flexed his role on Season 2 of Marvel Studios ‘What if’ Season 2. Images: @atandwakani, @darealclickclak

Source: Instagram

Atandwa Kani, the son of the legendary John Kani, who acted as King T'Challa's father, the King T'Chaka, on Marvel's Black Panther, has made a big announcement.

He hinted that he will be part of a new Multiverse show that's set to air on 22 December on Disney+.

Atandwa Kani to feature in Season 2 of Marvel Studio's What If

Atandwa responded to a Twitter (X app) post by Marvel Studios teasing a video of the second season of What If on Disney+ and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Oh snap!! That’s me!! That’s my voice!! KING T’CHAKA!!!"

This is what @MarvelStudios had posted:

"Things have gotten a little twisted in the Multiverse… All new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are coming to @DisneyPlus on December 22. Unwrap one episode every day for nine consecutive days as our gift to you!"

Check out the video below:

Mzansi sends Atandwa Kani congratulatory messages for Akani

Tweeps were happy to see another South African featuring in Marvel Studios Black Panther series and said:

@Boulette_11 praised him:

"That is so cool! You are so cool"

@KabeloMohlah02 congratulated:

"Wow, congratulations. King, you move different. Nkosiyam."

@SadikiMulisa joked:

"Lewena monna eish, you caused issues by killing Killmongers father."

@Feliciamabuza said:

"Proud of you son! As the saying goes, 'The apple does not fall far from its tree.'"

@The36thEmperor asked:

"Ah! T'Chaka. Ndabezitha. Congratulations Kumkani. But why can't @Kevfeige just hire you as an alternate universe T'Challa & give us our Black Superhero back?"

@LVXND1 said:

"You are Black Panther bro they should've given you that role."

Rachel Kolisi explains mark on her forehead after tour bus accident

In other Briefly News stories, Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, posted a picture of herself with a huge forehead mark.

The post came in after she got hit with a rugby ball on her forehead by an excited fan while inside the trophy parade tour bus. Netizens were proud of the national makoti and her honesty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News