South African TV actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu has landed a role on Ithonga, portraying the character Captain Mandala Mchunu

The former Netflix star recently opened up about this new gig, describing his role as challenging yet a blessing

Dhludhlu will star opposite former Scandal! and Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya

Sphamandla Dhludhlu has been cast on Mzansi Magic’s ‘Ithonga’. Image: Sphamandlamdhludhlu

Source: Instagram

Actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu has bagged a new exciting role on Mzansi Magic's Ithonga. The gripping telenovela will be getting a shakeup with Dhludhlu taking on a new, powerful character.

Dhludhlu rose to fame with his role on Marked as Zweli, and he even got nominated for it. The star is now stepping into the shoes of Captain Mandala Mchunu, a man who extensively fights criminals, but is also soft at heart.

All about Dhludhlu's new role

According to Sunday World, Dhludhlu said this new role is both a challenge and a blessing. Mchunu is a very layered guy who tackles crime head-on, but underneath all the hard exterior is someone who is loving, soft, and loyal.

Dhludhlu will star alongside Sibongile and The Dlaminis actress, Ayanda Borotho, and opposite former Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya.

“Every episode pulls you in deeper. You’ll see real stories, real emotions, and a few twists you won’t see coming,” he was quoted by the publication.“Even though most of his life revolves around work, he’s loving and caring. As the story unfolds, viewers will see his softer, more human side.”

This role is new and exciting, but he is ready to tackle it on. He even brushed up on his IsiZulu to deliver a more respectful performance.

Celebrating the role, on Instagram, Sphamandla wrote, "God has his own plans."

Dhludhlu celebrates nomination

The star's portrayal of Zweli in the Netflix series Marked bagged the Best Actor Award nomination at the National Film and TV Awards.

Sphamandla Dhludhlu took to social media to ask his supporters to help him bring this award home, as he worked tirelessly on the show.

"Grateful to be nominated as Best Actor in a TV Series! This journey has been nothing short of a blessing — every late night, every line, every moment on set was worth it. Your support means the world to me. Please take a minute to vote — let’s bring this one home together!" he pleaded.

Sphamandla Dhludhlu has joined Mzansi Magic’s ‘Ithonga’. Image: Sphamandladhludhlu

Source: Instagram

Outlaws Season 2 pulls in a fresh new face

In a previous report from Briefly News, Outlaws is back for Season 2, and a new face has joined the award-winning Showmax series. This new character will be taking on the role of Sihle Biyela.

The role was previously held by Nirvana Nokwe; however, Noluthando Ngema is confident that she will make an impact.

"I cannot wait to see myself on screen. This is my first TV debut, and I am so excited. I am also looking forward to see how people react to the new season because it blew my mind. I cannot wait for the life-changing moments that will come with being part of such a big platform."

Source: Briefly News