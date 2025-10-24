On Thursday, 23 October 2025, eTV hosted an event in Hyde Park to celebrate Scandal! reaching its 5,000th episode milestone

Speaking at the event, Scandal! head writer and creative producer, Grace Mahlaba, broke her silence and reassured fans

In addition to addressing fans, Grace Mahlaba also hinted at her next career chapter

‘Scandal!’s head writer, Grace Mahlaba, broke her silence after the show was cancelled. Image: TvblogbyMLU

Scandal! head writer and creative producer Grace Mahlaba has reassured fans after eTV confirmed that the soapie-turned-telenovela had been cancelled after 20 years on television.

eTV confirmed in September 2025 that the award-winning show would not be renewed for a new season after cancelling Smoke & Mirrors earlier in the year. On Thursday, 23 October 2025, eTV held an event to celebrate the 5000 episodes milestone for Scandal! in Hyde Park.

Scandal! head writer reassures fans after eTV cancels show

Entertainment blogger and content producer @TvblogbyMLU shared a video of Scandal! head writer and creative producer Grace Mahlaba reassuring the show’s viewers. The post's caption read:

“Last words from Mam’ Grace Mahlaba, #etvScandal’s Head writer & creative producer.”

In the video, Grace Mahlaba reassured fans that the end of Scandal! would not mark the end of her career as a storyteller. She appreciated the feedback that viewers shared on social media and how it has made Scandal!, which introduced actor Charles Phasha, who portrays the character of Tlhogi's controversial uncle, Lebone, better.

Hi, my people. I know what you're sad you heard the news that ‘Scandal!’ is coming to an end. It's the end of ‘Scandal!’, not the end of storytelling. I'm still here as long as I'm alive. As long as I'm still meeting you, we have conversations, I am still gonna write beautiful stories that are inspired by you. Beautiful stories that you always on Facebook and on social media complaining, do this, do that. We hear you. We see you, and we are learning from you,” she shared.

Scandal! head writer hints at next career chapter

Grace Mahlaba urged viewers to keep watching Scandal! and teased that the final episodes would be one for the books. She also hinted at her next career chapter, which she said would be revealed soon.

“So please keep watching 'Scandal!' because we are going to go out with a bang and I will let you know where I'm going next, then you follow me,” she said.

Grace Mahlaba also revealed that one of the most challenging aspects of her job as a writer for Scandal! was scripting Lindiwe’s exit on the show. At the show's 5000 episode milestone celebration, famous painter Rasta drew past and present Scandal! actors.

‘Scandal!’ head writer spoke after eTV cancelled the show. Image: TvblogbyMLU

