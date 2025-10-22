South Africans are up in arms after the actress Cindy Mahlangu was announced as a judge at the 2025 Miss SA pageant

The former The Queen actress will co-judge the hotly contested beauty competition alongside former Miss SA winners Ndavi Nokeri and Tamryn Green

Many people argued that Mahlangu does not have the valuable credentials to be a judge, and stated that someone with experience would be better suited

South Africans do not want Cindy Thando judging Miss SA 2025.

Source: Instagram

It seems as though not everybody is happy for Cindy Thando. After the former The Queen actress was announced as a co-judge in the beauty pageant, social media users

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the official Miss SA Instagram page announced that Mahlangu will be one of the judges at this year's event.

"Introducing Miss SA 2025 finale judge🤩. An actress, model, and influencer who believes in the power of true confidence and self-belief. @cindy_thando brings her signature style, authenticity, and insight into what it means to own your light on and off the stage," wrote the organisation.

Even though the initial report was met with excitement, some people argued that this was not the perfect fit.

Below are some of the reactions:

@tinasheugene argued:

"They don't pick for fame. A judge is chosen because she must have confidence, respect and a good heart. Someone young girls can look up to, speak well, and inspire others, so I guess. It’s not just about beauty. It’s also about character and how she carries herself."

@AquaSereia stated:

"This year’s Miss SA is boring. No Miss Universe license. No Miss Supranational license. They lost the Miss World license a long time ago. Now there is a new organisation, Miss Universe South Africa, and they might be sending their chosen rep to the competition next month."

@lwazilunye asked:

"On what grounds. She’s an actor and not a famous one at that. In what capacity is she a judge?"

@ntombik3 shared:

"Somebody, please school us on the requirements for being a judge at these pageant events."

@zukha76964 argued:

"I love her, Neh? But I feel like she's one of those people who judge based on beauty and not talent, and maybe cheers, if someone has many claps the she gives them more points (claps don't mean someone is saying something good, but I'll give her the benefit of a doubt."

@Nelly_Khuzway exclaimed:

"Any former Miss SA couldn't do the job. Since they are on bad terms with Zozi. Liesl and other previous winners could have been a better suit!"

@KhozaVucee added:

"In which capacity can she do that, because she’s not a model? Yoh, respect the models, sana. Bring in the previous Miss SAs if you have to, but don’t do this. Love her down, but no guys."

@Sphoza_01 questioned:

"I care to explain why someone with no experience in your field are meant to judge?"

Luyanda Zwane to judge Miss SA final

In a previous report from Briefly News, Beauty queen and former Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, will be judging this year's pageant finalists

The star will be part of the judging panel alongside actress Cindy Mahlangu .

