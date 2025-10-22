Media personality and former Scandal! actress Cindy Mahlangu will serve as a judge at the 2025 Miss SA pageant

Mahlangu will co-judge the beauty competition with former Miss SA winners Ndavi Nokeri and Tamryn Green

Fans of the former The Queen actress congratulated her on the pageant's social media post

Businesswoman and actress Cindy Mahlangu has been confirmed as one of the judges for the Miss SA 2025 finale.

Mahlangu is famously known for starring on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela The Queen and eTV's Scandal!

The fan-favourite actress will be working alongside actress and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi, who has been announced as this year's host.

The organisation announced on its Instagram account on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, that Mahlangu will be one of the judges at this year's event.

"Introducing Miss SA 2025 finale judge🤩. An actress, model, and influencer who believes in the power of true confidence and self-belief. @cindy_thando brings her signature style, authenticity, and insight into what it means to own your light on and off the stage," wrote the organisation.

South Africans congratulate the actress

Queenbee_mrsmo responded:

"Now we are talking! The young leaders are up🔥🔥🔥."

Zinhle_Siba said:

"New face on the panel, very unpredictable. Nice one, Cindy @cindy_thando❤️."

Lindo_Adequate responded:

"Aw, congratulations, boo, 😍😍 @cindy_thando."

Zandile Tshabalala wrote:

"Ooh, I love it for you! @cindy_thando how the versatile this year's panel! Also, I really love it for you. You’re so chilled."

And_ileb wrote:

"This girl 😍😍🔥👏. Congratulations, mama."



Thee.swatiii.princess replied:

"Wow, this was totally unexpected but an exceptional choice ❤️❤️."

Fancylady_ifundy wrote:

"Wow, this is inspiring, all the best, and she is beautiful and a hard worker, she deserves it @cindy_thando 🔥🙌❤️."

vhumahh_tshelo said:

" 😍😍🔥🔥Woow, Cindy. A new face on the panel, I love this."

John_mabuyane replied:

"It’s a yes🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

Billybrown_sa wrote:

"Congratulations @cindy_thando 👏❤️."

Abuti_boikanyo replied:

"Congratulations, mama @cindy_thando."

Phiwe_confidence responded:

"Ohh, I love it, ngathi ngizothenga I ticket ke manje😍😍😍."

Just_tsholo commented:

"I am definitely watching this year!"

Didi.mm98 said:

"Oh, I can’t miss this one❤️❤️❤️."

Ayagcoba_zono replied:

"Shuu, I love it for my girl @cindy_thando. 😍Congratulations."

Tshego_haze said:

"😍😍😍😍."

____zonke____ commented:

"Ohh my sweet Cindy🌚❤️."

Precious.the.chemist replied:

"A whole new era indeed🙌."

Iyanda_qhamisa_genu wrote:

"Yes, yes, yes a thousand times yes😍."

Manqoba_m said:

"I love this 🙌 @cindy_thando. Congratulations 🥂 🙌🏼🙌🏼🥳."

Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo to co-chair Miss SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African beauty queens and businesswomen, Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo, have been confirmed as mentors for the 2025 Miss SA finalists.

The popular businesswomen have also been announced as co-chairs of the South African beauty pageant.

South Africans took to social media on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, to respond to reports that the 2025 Miss SA winner will not participate in this year's Miss Universe.

