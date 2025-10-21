Springbok star Handré Pollard's wife, Marise, shared the first video of their newborn baby girl

The couple welcomed their daughter, Isabella Tanya Pollard, on 21 October 2025, who joins their son Hunter as the second child in the family

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulations and blessings for the rugby player's growing family

Handré Pollard's wife gave the world a look at the latest addition to their family, Isabella Tanya Pollard.

The wife of Springbok rugby star Handré Pollard melted hearts after sharing the first video of their newborn baby girl. Marise Pollard posted the special clip on her Instagram page on 21 October 2025, introducing their daughter to the world. Her sweet but simple caption read:

"And just like that, our world has changed again 💕Isabella Tanya Pollard, you are so loved x."

In the video, the camera slowly moves upwards from the baby's tiny feet, capturing every precious detail before focusing on Isabella's beautiful face. The heartwarming clip gives followers their first proper look at the newest addition to the Pollard family. This is the couple's second child together, as they already have a son named Hunter.

Handré Pollard's wife, Marise Pollard, shared a video on her Instagram, showing their newborn daughter.

Netizens react to baby Isabella

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of congratulations and blessings for the family.

@joanlottering wrote:

"Congratulations on your beautiful girl! Wishing you endless joy and happiness!😍"

@rugbybooksforkids said:

"Congrats to you both ❤️❤️."

@carissa.louw gushed:

"Congrats!!💗 She's so precious🥺."

@masopulana_98 added:

"Welcome to the world, baby girl 💕💕. May God bless this beautiful family 🤍✝️🙏🏾."

@niemand.sonja commented:

"Congratulations on your baby girl, Marise and Handre💕."

@davebolon said:

"Congratulations, Isabella is gorgeous 😍."

All about Handré Pollard and his family

Marise Pollard shared the post on her Instagram account @marisepollard, where she's been open about her journey through motherhood. Very recently, the couple stated that despite living in the UK, where Handré plays professional rugby, they definitely plan to move back to South Africa one day to raise their kids.

Earlier this year, Marise also spoke about how rewarding but challenging motherhood has been for her. She said that being a mum is the most beautiful yet demanding experience she's ever had, and she made sure to bring awareness to how important it is to look after your mental health after giving birth.

Aside from that, the couple has always spoken about their love for family life and values. The couple's first child, Hunter Andre Pollard, turned one on 25 April 2025, and they've now been blessed with their second child.

According to Wikipedia, Handré Pollard is a South African rugby player who plays for the Bulls and the national team. He's won the Rugby World Cup twice and is South Africa's second-highest all-time points scorer.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

