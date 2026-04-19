DJ Sumbody's assassination was allegedly linked to a cocaine theft and escalating gang rivalry in South Africa

Surviving DJ Vettys provided an affidavit detailing criminal networks involved in the killings and ongoing investigations

The high-profile murder case against Katiso Molefe highlights the dangers within Gauteng's nightlife and criminal underworld

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The surviving Pretoria DJ has provided a detailed affidavit to police. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - A surviving Pretoria DJ has provided a detailed affidavit to police alleging that the 2022 assassination of Amapiano star DJ Sumbody was part of a broader revenge cycle linked to a stolen cocaine consignment and rival criminal networks.

DJ Sumbody's killing allegedly connected to fallout from a large cocaine theft

According to media reports, Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys, made the statement while assisting police in an investigation into an attempted hit on his own life. In the affidavit, he alleges that the November 2022 killing of Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, was was connected to fallout from a large cocaine theft.

According to Vettys, the origins of the alleged conflict trace back to November 2021, when 541kg of cocaine valued at about R200 million was stolen from an unguarded Hawks office in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal. The drugs were reportedly seized evidence linked to criminal networks and disappeared during load-shedding in what investigators have described as a possible inside job. The affidavit claims the theft triggered conflict between two informal but influential networks described as "societies" involving taxi operators, nightclub owners, entertainers and alleged underworld figures. Vettys said DJ Sumbody was linked to a group referred to as "Money Talks."

He further alleged that Sumbody's business partner in a Cape Town club, Ralph Stanfield, had links to a rival faction associated with the late Jotham "King Mswazi" Msibi. Vettys claimed Sumbody introduced Stanfield to rapper Thulani "Heavy Pablo" Msimang, who allegedly attempted to sell portions of the stolen cocaine. According to the affidavit, Stanfield later discovered the drugs had been stolen from police custody and allegedly informed associates of Msibi's group, triggering what Vettys described as a "DJ killing spree" in Gauteng's nightlife scene.

Molefe face 35 charges, including murder, conspiracy to murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: UGC

Ongoing high-profile murder case

DJ Sumbody was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on 20 November 2022, along with two bodyguards. Heavy Pablo Msimang was also killed. Vettys said he was seriously wounded in a separate assassination attempt in 2024. He also alleged that Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is currently detained at C-Max prison on separate attempted murder and conspiracy charges, warned him that a hit had been ordered against him.

The claims come as part of evidence linked to an ongoing high-profile murder case against businessman Katiso "KT" Molefe and three co-accused. They face 35 charges, including murder, conspiracy to murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, linked to DJ Sumbody’s killing and other deaths. Investigators have reportedly linked the same AK-47 rifle to multiple murders, including DJ Vintos and engineer Armand Swart. The matter is set to proceed to trial in the Johannesburg High Court in October 2026.

Firearms linked to DJ Sumbody’s murder were also used in 10 high-profile cases

Briefly News also reported that it seems like DJ Sumbody's murder case is more complex and deeper than many thought.

It was recently reported that the firearms that were linked to the popular star's murder are connected to 10 other high-profile cases.

Source: Briefly News