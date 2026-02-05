Murder-accused Katiso "KT" Molefe appeared before the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on multiple charges of murder

He was recently released on bail after he was arrested in 2024 for the murder of DJ Sumbody, and he was also charged with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart

Molefe's court case was postponed and remains out on bail, while his co-accused remains behind bars

Katiso Molefe appeared before the South Gauteng High Court. Images: @iReportSANews/ X and THEGIFT777/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Murder accused Katiso Molefe's case was postponed to 12 March 2025. He appeared before the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 5 February 2026 with his co-accused.

Katiso's court appearance served to confirm whether he and his co-accused were ready to proceed to trial. Molefe and his three co-accused were charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody and Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart. DJ Sumbody was killed in November 2022, while Swart was gunned down 23 times in April 2024.

Judge slams Molefe

During the proceedings, the judge reprimanded Molefe for talking to his co-accused while the judge was speaking. He asked Molefe if he heard what he said. Molefe nodded. The judge insisted that Molefe verbally confirm whether he heard what he said.

Katiso Molefe’s court case was postponed. Image: Vladan Radulovic

Why was Molefe arrested?

Molefe was arrested on 6 December 2024 and made his first appearance before the Alexandra Magistrates' court on 22 July 2025, where he was charged with Sumbody's murder. He appeared with his three co-accused, and Molefe was accused of being the mastermind behind the murder. His case was postponed, and he continued applying for bail.

Molefe was granted bail on 10 October 2025. He appeared before the South Gauteng High Court after his legal team appealed the Alexandra Magistrates Court's decision to deny him bail. The judge granted him bail for R400,000. The judge ruled that bail must not be used as a form of punishment for the accused but as a means to ensure that the accused attends court proceedings.

Molefe's alleged associates were also arrested outside of the Alexandra Magistrates Court on 3 December 2025. The men, who were believed to be Molefe's security guards, were found with unlicensed firearms. Molefe maintained his innocence and said he was not involved in the murders.

Katiso Molefe allegedly friends with Senzo Mchunu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a former member of the Political Killings Task Team testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Molefe was allegedly friends with suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The witness testified in October 2025 when he appeared before the Commission of Inquiry.

The witness, Captain Maxwell Wanda, said that when Molefe was arrested on 6 December 2024, between six and eight members of the Hawks were on the premises. One of Molefe's bodyguards remarked that Molefe was friends with Mchunu, but he did not entertain that allegation.

