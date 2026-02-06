Vusimuzi Matlala's latest court appearance was postponed as his legal team pushes for him to be transferred to Gauteng

His attorney argued that his transfer to a super maximum facility in Kokstad was impacting consultation time with him

The controversial tenderpreneur faces 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering

Vusimuzi Matlala and his co-accused appeared before the Johannesburg High Court. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s legal team is bringing forth a bail application based on new information, as his ongoing legal battles continue.

Matlala's legal team indicated their plans during the alleged criminal cartel member's latest appearance on Friday, 06 February 2026. Facing 11 charges, alongside four other accused, Matlala appeared in the Johannesburg High Court as he still awaits a date for his pre-trial hearing.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering and will stand trial along with his wife, Tsakani, Teigo Floyd, and Musa Kekana. Kekana’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, will also stand trial after she was charged with money laundering.

The matter has been postponed until 12 February 2026.

Why was the matter postponed?

During his latest appearance, the matter was postponed, allowing the court to address outstanding issues around his detention before the trial could properly continue.

Matlala’s legal team has raised concerns over his transfer from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) to the super maximum eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad. His lawyer, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, told the court that this greatly affected their ability to consult with her client ahead of the trial.

Acting Judge William Karam urged the lawyers representing the different clients to have a date for pre-trial readiness when they return on the 12th, to avoid further delays. Floyd, Kekana and Matlala will remain behind bars, while Tsakani and Nthabiseng remain out on bail until their next appearance.

Advocate van den Heever indicated that they would bring forth a bail application, saying it would greatly assist in their consultation efforts.

Advocate Annelene van den Heever is seen talking to her clients, Vusimuzi and Tsakani. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Matlala’s case

,

