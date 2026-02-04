The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled in the latest legal appeal by Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales

Judge Nkosinathi Chili previously dismissed the pair's attempts to have the charges against them dropped

The State has also brought forward an application, asking for the trial to proceed regardless of further appeals

French arms company Thales and Jacob Zuma sought to appeal a previous court ruling. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Philippe Lopez

KWAZULU-NATAL – The corruption trial against Jacob Zuma and Thales will go ahead, the Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled.

The former State president and the French arms company have been trying to get the charges of corruption, racketeering, money laundering, and fraud dropped. The charges centre around the multi-billion-rand arms deal of 1999.

Legal representatives of both Zuma and Thales were present at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, where Judge Nkosinathi Chili handed down judgment.

Judge dismisses application for leave to appeal

While delivering judgment on 4 February, Judge Chili ruled against the leave to appeal the court’s earlier decision to dismiss the application to have the charges dropped.

Zuma and Thales previously sought to have the charges dropped, claiming that the prolonged delays infringed their right to a fair trial. Judge Chili previous dismiss this application and now has dismissed the appeal, saying that he didn’t think any other court would see it any other way.

“I am not persuaded that another court will find differently,” he said.

The State has now brought forward an application to proceed with trial irrespective of appeals, arguing that Zuma and Thales are employing a ‘Stalingrad’ strategy, in a bid to delay proceedings.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 April 2026, when the court will rule on the State’s application.

