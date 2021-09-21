Jacob Zuma and French Arms Company Thales Back in PMB High Court on Tuesday

Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption arms deal trial will resume on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Zuma's legal team is expected to argue for the removal of lead prosecutor Billy Downer from the case proceedings

Zuma is of the impression that he will not have a fair trial because Downer is not impartial and allegedly compromised

PIETERMARITZBURG - The High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg will be hearing former President Jacob Zuma and Thales, a French weapons company's arms deal case on Tuesday, 21 September.

The hearing on Tuesday will be a special plea hearing and Zuma's legal representation will seek to have lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from the case.

According to eNCA, Zuma's team is arguing for Downer's removal because the former president believes that Downer is biased towards him and has a vendetta against him.

Zuma also alleges that should Downer continue to prosecute his corruption trial, he will not have a fair trial because Downer is compromised. Zuma's legal team have also recently accused Downer of leaking Zuma's medical record to the media.

Zuma's trial was postponed earlier this month for various reasons, including his ill health status. According to SABC News, Zuma had to undergo surgery five weeks ago, which delayed legal proceedings.

If Zuma's legal team chooses to apply for another postponement, the High Court has ordered that evidence supporting the grounds of a postponement should be included with the application submitted.

Zuma instructs lawyers to take his case to African Court on Human Rights

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma has instructed his legal team to take his case to the African Court on Human and People's Rights.

This refers to his battle with the Constitutional Court over his jail sentence, which he maintains is unconstitutional due to the fact that he was sentenced without a trial.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed that Zuma had told his lawyers to take his case to the African Court.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the drastic action by the former president

"I've always maintained that the one who laughs last laughs the loudest. Let's see this laughter after the International Court proceedings."

"Your father wanted to withdraw from ICC, he was one of the African leaders who were hesitant to implement Malabo protocol on the African court of justice, today he wants to resort to very bodies he was trepidatious about, anyway, nothing will work over ConCourt, Is he not sick any more?"

"He actually let that other guy out of the country nje (his criminal friend, forgot his name, Bashir something) who’s actually serving his sentence now, thanks to ICC. Criminals."

"Now the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights will be accused of being a white monopoly capital stooge."

