Zuma Instructs Lawyers to Take His Case to African Court on Human Rights

Former president Jacob Zuma has told his lawyers to take his fight with the Constitutional Court to the next level

He wants the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights to look at his jail sentence which he argues was illegal

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news with some questioning the decision

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma has instructed his legal team to take his case to the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.

This refers to his battle with the Constitutional Court over his jail sentence which he maintains is unconstitutional due to the fact that he was sentenced without a trial.

Former president Jacob Zuma believes that he will have more success at the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed that Zuma had told his lawyers to take his case to the African Court.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the drastic action by the former president

@Mandla28751980:

"I've always maintained that the one who laughs last laughs the loudest. Let's see this laughter after the International Court proceedings."

@Malakoaneelvis:

"Your father wanted to withdraw from ICC, He was one of the African leaders who were hesitant to implement Malabo protocol on the African court of justice, today he wants to resort to very bodies he was trepidatious about, anyway, nothing will work over Concourt, Is he not sick anymore?"

@_officialMoss:

"He actually let that other guy out of the country nje (his criminal friend, forgot his name Bashir something ) that’s actually serving his sentence now, thanks to ICC. Criminals."

@JIBA_DUMISA:

"Now the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights will be accused of being a white monopoly capital stooge."

Source: Briefly.co.za