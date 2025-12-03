Two men who were believed to be associates of Katiso “KT” Molefe were arrested at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court

KT Molefe appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 3 December 2025 for the centralisation of cases against him

Molefe and his co-accused face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition

Two men, who are believed to be accomplices of Katiso “KT” Molefe, were arrested while accompanying him to court. Image: @TheTruthPanther

GAUTENG – Two men who were believed to be accompanying Katiso “KT” Molefe to court have been arrested.

Molefe, who is accused of murder, was returning to the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 3 December 2025 for the centralisation of the numerous cases against him.

Molefe and his co-accused, Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Molefe’s accomplices arrested outside magistrate's court

Molefe returned to court for a brief appearance, but it was overshadowed by the arrest of two of his accomplices. The men, who were believed to be his security guards, were processed in the Alexandra Magistrates Court after being found with unlicensed firearms.

