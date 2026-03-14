Former England youth goalkeeper Amy Carr has passed away at 35 after bravely battling a brain tumour twice

Carr was a respected player for top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Reading, and later coached in Milton Keynes

She raised funds for brain tumour research, inspiring fans and players with her courage and dedication

The England women’s football community is mourning the loss of Amy Carr, a former youth international, who passed away at the age of 35.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star footballer Amy Carr battled brain tumours twice. Image:@lionesses

Source: Twitter

Carr, a talented goalkeeper, represented England at the Under-17 and Under-19 levels and was widely respected both on and off the pitch.

Carr had battled a brain tumour twice, first being diagnosed in 2015 and again in 2024. Despite her illness, she remained committed to helping others, raising over £2,000 for brain tumour research by completing the Dublin Marathon in 2024.

Career highlights and legacy in women's football

Hailing from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Carr had a notable club career, playing for Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading before earning a football scholarship in the United States. At the time of her first diagnosis, she was playing professionally for IL Sandviken in Norway and later contributed to the game as a coach in Milton Keynes.

The Lionesses paid tribute on social media, calling Carr an inspiration for her dedication to raising awareness and funds for brain tumour research.

@Lionesses:

''We are heartbroken to hear that former England youth player Amy Carr has passed away aged 35. Amy, who was diagnosed with a second brain tumour in 2024, devoted her time to raising money for vital brain tumour research that could help others. She remains an inspiration to all. ❤️.''

Read the tweet below:

Chelsea also expressed their condolences to her family and remembered her impact as a former goalkeeper. Carr’s legacy continues to inspire young footballers across England and beyond.

@ChelseaFCW:

''We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Chelsea goalkeeper Amy Carr. Our condolences are with Amy's friends and family at this time.''

See the tweet below:

Tributes from fans across England

@AdobeWFACup:

''We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Amy Carr, who was a true inspiration in the game. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time ❤️.''

@synncube111:

''Rest in peace, Amy. Your strength, courage, and dedication to raising awareness will never be forgotten. 💛 Sending love to your family and all who loved you.''

@ReadingFCWomen:

''We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Royal, Amy Carr. A valiant display of resilience in the face of a heartbreaking disease. Rest in peace, Amy.''

England football mourns former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Amy Carr. Image:@arsenalwomen'sclub

Source: Facebook

The world of football lost several notable figures in 2025. Portuguese football icon Jorge Costa passed away at the age of 53 in August 2025 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at his club’s training facility. Liverpool star Diogo Jota sadly passed away at the age of 28 after being involved in a car accident alongside his brother Andre Silva in July, in Zamora, Spain.

Young rugby star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old rugby player was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The young star had spent Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates before he left.

Source: Briefly News