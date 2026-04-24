A South African woman shared a different side of Zanzibar, moving away from the usual luxury travel content to show more everyday, rural and township-style surroundings

Her video featured scenes of local life, including people using donkeys for transport and quieter neighbourhoods that contrast sharply with the island’s popular tourist image

Viewers reacted with curiosity and mixed emotions, with some appreciating the realism while others admitted they had only ever associated Zanzibar with beaches and high-end resorts

When people think of island getaways, the image is almost always the same, from clear blue water, luxury resorts, to effortless beauty. Social media has made it easy to believe that some destinations exist purely as paradise, untouched by everyday life. But every place has layers, and sometimes it takes one person stepping slightly off the beaten path to remind everyone that there’s more to the story than the postcard version.

The picture on the left showed a tuck shop in Zanzibar. Image: @zizizozi1

Source: TikTok

A South African woman, @zizizozi1, shared a video on 22 April 2026 while visiting Zanzibar, Tanzania, offering a different perspective of the popular holiday destination. Instead of focusing on the typical tourist hotspots, she showed scenes of everyday life, including township-like areas, rural surroundings, and locals going about their daily routines. She showed people riding on horses, small tuck shops, and community members wondering around the dusty streets.

The video by user @zizizozi1 featured people using donkeys for transport and highlighted parts of the island that are rarely seen in travel content online. Zanzibar is widely known as a dream destination, often associated with luxury beaches and high-end resorts. However, her video peeled back that image, revealing a more grounded and authentic side of the island.

Viral video reveals reality beyond island paradise

The clip quickly caught attention, with many viewers admitting they had never seen this version of Zanzibar before. Some appreciated the honesty, saying it’s important to show the full picture of any destination. Others were surprised, noting how different it looked from the polished travel content they’re used to seeing.

The viral TikTok video sparked conversations about tourism and perception, with some pointing out how social media often highlights only the most appealing parts of a place while leaving out the realities locals live with daily. Overall, the video served as a reminder that behind every perfect destination is a real community with its own story.

The picture on the left showed showed people on a horse. Image: @zizizozi1

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Vlogeth asked:

“Kanti wenze njani wena? 🤣🤣🤣”

Mivuyo Danti said:

“It’s giving Zimbabwe. 😂😂😂”

Sizipiwe said:

“Soooo ghetto. 😂😂😂”

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Source: Briefly News