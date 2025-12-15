After a long and intense season with the Springboks, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick took time off to unwind with his family in Zanzibar

Stick shared pictures of himself enjoying the holiday with his wife, Therina Somila, and their two children, giving fans a glimpse of his personal life away from rugby

The post drew warm reactions online, with fans and fellow sports personalities sending messages of love and support for the coach and his family

The Springboks are enjoying a breather after an eventful and highly successful season. While most players have returned to their respective clubs in South Africa and abroad, the coaching staff are taking the opportunity to relax and spend quality time with family.

One such figure is Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who has been under head coach Rassie Erasmus’ guidance since 2016. Stick, taking a well-deserved break from the rigours of coaching one of the most successful rugby teams in the world, shared a glimpse of his family holiday in Zanzibar on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

The gallery of pictures featured Stick alongside his wife, Therina Somila, and their two children. He captioned the post:

"After a great, tough year with daddy away from home, a family vacation. Jambo."

Fans and fellow sports personalities flooded the comments with love and support:

@prince_nko:

"Enjoy, mfowethu! Much deserved. Nisebenzile kulonyaka."

@shaunyd_8:

"Yessss, please. You both need a lekker holiday with the boys. Enjoy family. Love you all very much."

@louigovender:

"Enjoy, Stickz! Well-deserved champ. All the best for 2026, we are behind you all the way."

@peeriuel:

"Have a fabulous, well-deserved holiday, you legend. Thanks for all you have done for our country."

@ashleighmoolman:

"Enjoy, brother. Well-deserved rest. Family looks amazing."

Stick's coaching and playing career

Stick’s coaching skills have been evident in the Springboks’ dynamic new playing style under Erasmus. Known for his ability to bring out the best in individual players while seamlessly combining their talents into a formidable team, Stick has helped maintain South Africa’s status as a rugby powerhouse.

Born on 5 October 1984 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Stick is 38 years old. His nickname, “Stokke,” comes from the Afrikaans word for “sticks.” He captained the South Africa Sevens team during the 2008–2009 IRB Sevens World Series, leading them to their first-ever series championship. Stick primarily played as a fullback and, during the 2009 South African tour, came off the bench for a Southern Kings XV against the British & Irish Lions. He was later part of the Southern Kings’ extended training squad for the 2013 Super Rugby season before joining the Vodacom Cup squad.

Mzwandile Stick began his coaching journey in 2013 as the Under-21 assistant coach. He later served as head coach for the Eastern Province Under-19 team and their Vodacom Cup squad in 2014 and 2015, guiding the Under-19s to their first-ever Provincial Championship victory in 2015.

Stick's personal life and family

Stick married Therina Mulder on 22 September 2018 in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Therina studied at the University of Stellenbosch and interned at Alwyn Mulder Biokineticist & Associates.

They are parents to two children: their daughter, Luka Modric Nkosana, born in 2022, and their son, Hosanna Nkosi Stick, born in 2020. Stick is also a guardian for two of his younger siblings.

