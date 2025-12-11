Springboks head coach's daughter Nikkie Erasmus and Springboks hooker Hugo Venter continue to share loved-up moments online

Their long-term relationship remains a favourite among rugby fans, thanks to their strong sporting ties

A new photo on Instagram from their Cape Town getaway once again put the spotlight on their blossoming romance

Nikkie Erasmus is embracing love boldly as she continues to share moments from her growing relationship on social media. The twin daughter of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is dating Stormers star and capped Springboks player Hugo Venter.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, alongside his daughter Nikkie and rugby player Andre-Hugo Venter.



The couple, who are unafraid to show their affection publicly, recently shared another beautiful moment that captured the admiration of rugby fans. They celebrated four years together in September 2025, receiving warm messages from supporters online.

In their latest post on Thursday, 11 December, the pair appeared to be at Saunders Rock in Sea Point, Cape Town, enjoying what looked like a romantic getaway. A simple heart emoji caption spoke volumes about their deepening connection.

Fans and followers filled their comments with love under the post.

Nikkie Erasmus and Hugo Venter’s rugby family ties

Andre-Hugo and Nikkie’s relationship has blossomed under the watchful eyes of rugby enthusiasts. Their bond is strengthened not only by love but by a shared rugby legacy. Andre-Hugo’s father, former Springbok flanker André Venter, and Rassie Erasmus have been close friends and former teammates for years.

Nikkie has supported Hugo throughout his rugby journey, from celebrating his national debut to consistently sharing their moments on social media. Venter made his Springboks debut in July 2024 against Portugal and carries a rich rugby heritage. His father earned 66 caps for South Africa between 1996 and 2001 and was part of the squad that finished third at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Beyond rugby, André Venter is now a businessman and motivational speaker, continuing to inspire many despite living with transverse myelitis, a degenerative condition affecting the central nervous system. The family also includes his daughter, Anebel Venter.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus's daughters, Nikkie and Carli, during a rugby match.



Netball star Nikkie Erasmus balances sport and love

Nikkie, who plays netball and is following in her father’s sporting footsteps, posted a gallery of action shots on Monday, 8 December, during a Cape Town Netball Federation match. As she continues building her athletic profile, she also seems intent on nurturing her flourishing relationship with Hugo.

Their love story, rooted in shared passion, family history, and mutual respect, continues to captivate fans, showing once again how sport and love often intertwine in inspiring ways.

