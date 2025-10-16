Rassie Erasmus’s twin daughters, Nikki and Carli, are growing up balancing family life with their father’s high-profile rugby career.

Both twins are pursuing university studies and are actively involved in netball as players and coaches.

Despite their parents’ divorce, the family maintains a close and supportive environment, keeping most of their lives private.

Springboks head coach, Rassie Erasmus, is known globally for masterminding the Springboks’ World Cup triumphs, but away from the pitch, the veteran coach is a proud father to twin daughters Nikki and Carli Erasmus, both 21, and their younger sister, Jani.

The twins, who celebrated their 21st birthday in July 2025, were born and raised in the Western Cape. Their milestone celebration drew attention on social media after family photos featuring both parents, Rassie and his ex-wife Nicolene, were circulated online.

The celebration was a private affair attended by close friends and family, reflecting the Erasmus family’s preference to keep their personal life out of the spotlight.

Education and sporting careers

Nikki and Carli are both students at Stellenbosch University, one of South Africa’s top tertiary institutions. Nikki is pursuing a degree in psychology, while Carli is studying in the humanities faculty, according to News24.

Their love for sport mirrors their father’s career path. Both coach netball at Stellenberg High School, and Carli plays professionally for the Western Cape Tornados in the Telkom Netball League (TNL).

In an interview with News24 Sport. Rassie revealed his pride in Carli’s commitment to netball and admitted that he had started learning the rules of the game to better support her. “I’m very proud of her,” he said.

Nikki, on the other hand, prefers staying behind the scenes, balancing her academic commitments and her passion for mentoring young athletes.

Though Rassie Erasmus often dominates sports headlines, his daughters have made selective public appearances, mainly to maintain normalcy in their lives. In a 2025 YOU Magazine interview, the twins described their father as “a hero but also just dad,” expressing pride in his achievements while maintaining normalcy in their daily lives.

They also spoke about navigating the attention that comes with being related to one of the most high-profile figures in South African sport, saying they’ve learned to balance public interest with maintaining their private boundaries.

Carli’s netball achievements have placed her in the public eye more frequently, while Nikki is dating Springbok and Stormers forward Andre-Hugo Venter.

Co-parenting and family stability

After more than two decades of marriage, Rassie Erasmus and Nicolene finalised their divorce in April 2024, but have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Public posts and family gatherings, including the twins’ 21st birthday celebration, have shown both parents continuing to support their daughters equally. Sources close to the family told The South African that the Erasmus household remains “tight-knit despite change.”

While the Erasmus name is synonymous with rugby excellence, Nikki and Carli are building their own identities within South Africa’s broader sporting landscape. Their involvement in coaching and education underscores a new kind of sporting legacy, one that values mentorship, discipline, and leadership over fame.

Rassie Erasmus’s journey as a father and mentor extends beyond the rugby pitch, as his daughters’ achievements highlight the influence of family, teamwork, and perseverance in South African sport.

