A beloved former WWE figure from one of the most memorable tag teams of the 1990s is currently hospitalised in critical condition

His devoted wife has been by his side through the ordeal, sharing emotional updates about his slow but hopeful signs of recovery

Members of the wrestling community have come together in support, launching a fundraising campaign to help with his rising medical costs

Former WWE star Bobby Horne, better known by his ring name Sir Mo of the iconic 1990s tag team Men on a Mission, is fighting for his life, according to a statement released by his family.

Bobby Horne was part of the iconic Men on a Mission tag team in the early 90s. Image: WWE

Source: Facebook

Horne, who entertained fans alongside Mabel (later known as Viscera) and Oscar, became a fan favourite for his charisma, energy, and signature purple gear that brought a fresh vibe to WWE’s tag team division.

In 1994, Men on a Mission captured the WWF Tag Team Championships from The Quebecers during a UK tour, a defining moment that cemented their legacy in wrestling history. Now, decades later, Horne is battling for survival in a Texas intensive care unit, where he has spent the last eight weeks fighting a severe blood infection and pneumonia.

Sir Mo’s long battle with health problems

Horne’s devoted wife, Denise, has remained by his side throughout the ordeal, keeping fans updated as he shows faint yet encouraging signs of recovery. The family confirmed that he is receiving round-the-clock care as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

This is not the first health challenge Horne has faced. In 2018, he underwent a kidney transplant that required lifelong medication. Four years later, he suffered another serious setback when a bout of COVID-19 led to emergency hernia surgery and an ileostomy procedure.

Wrestling community rallies behind Bobby Horne

Former WWE legend Leilani Kai, who worked with Horne during his mid-1990s career, has asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

“I’ve known Bobby for decades, dating back to our WWF days in the mid-‘90s,” she wrote on Facebook.

“He’s always been the same warm-hearted, funny, and dependable person, whether we were backstage, at conventions, or travelling between shows.

Bobby horne has received immense support from the wrestling community and a fundraising page has been created for him. Image: WWE

Source: Facebook

“He’s going through an incredibly tough time right now, battling both a blood infection and pneumonia, and remains in the ICU. His wife, Denise, has been a pillar of strength, sharing hopeful updates as he continues to fight and show small signs of progress.”

A fundraising campaign has since been launched to assist with Horne’s mounting medical expenses and living costs. The page describes him as “a kind, humble, and selfless man who has dedicated his life to lifting others.”

The news of Horne's critical health update will come as sad news to the WWE fans following the death of another icon in the field, Hulk Hogan, who died in July. Also, last week on 8 October, a former UFC fighter, Suman Mokhtarian, was killed in Sydney, Australia.

Dricus explains why he lost to Chimaev.

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis reacted to his bruising defeat at the hands of the UAE’s Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago.

The 31-year-old entered the fight as the defending champion, marking his second title defence this year after defeating Sean Strickland in February to retain the belt.

Source: Briefly News