Nigerian Influencer Elena Jessica dominated headlines after she died due to complications from her second botched BBL

Viral footage from the hospital has been shared on Instagram, and it has divided the internet, with people sharing their different opinions

Elena Jessica's sister spoke about the events that happened, which might have caused this

The disturbing final moments of Nigerian Influencer Elena Jessica have gone viral. Image: bigtompsfc

Nigerian influencer Elena Jessica sadly lost her life following a botched BBL procedure, which went terribly wrong.

According to reports, Jessica went for a second procedure at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Ikoyi on 6 February. However, this time around, she had fatal complications.

Elena Jessica's BBL death sparks frenzy

A video clip of Elena Jessica lying on a hospital bed, letting out screams of agony, has been circulating online. The post was shared on Instagram by dokitorsavagexclusive, who blurred out some of the visuals.

"She was a beautiful twin with good shape and body, but went in for a second round of BBL augmentation. She didn't deserve to die.

According to Jessica's sister, the late socialite had undergone liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Final moments of Nigerian Influencer Elena Jessica were caught on camera. Image: bigtompsfc

What happened to Jessica?

Elene Jessica got hospitalised two days after the procedure, after complaining about pain and discomfort. Several tests revealed that Jessica's blood cell count was above normal levels, while her blood levels were low.

Doctors suggested Jessica would be taken to LUTH for medical assistance. A famous reality TV star and renowned cosmetic surgeon, Dr Terry Dubrow, previously reported on the dangers of such products

“Here's the problem. There's little short blood vessels in the backside that are kind of wide but short. They lead directly to the main vein that leads back to your heart. Remember, it's done blindly. So, if you inject fat into one of those veins and it gets into the vena cava of the main vein, one of your heart, and it goes to your right heart, to your lungs, dead. That happens all the time,” Dr Dubrow said.

Messages flood in following the video. Below are some of the reactions:

Soreh_blaq reacted:

"The end part, she didn’t deserve to die. Who deserves to die? This can actually happen to anyone, especially when it involves medical issues. I think some hospitals could do better by advising their patients on the side effects of any procedures they want to undergo, but not in this country, because of the money they want to collect. May God forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest."

Dr_owowor said:

"One thing about life, when danger is calling, you don’t hear the whistle. Sometimes knowing when to stop is the real beauty."

Cinisdevine cried:

"That video is scary! The pain was soo intense I could feel it from her voice!"

