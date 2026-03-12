Sarah Langa recently hosted a birthday celebration with close friends, and fans couldn't help but notice one person missing from the Instagram snaps

The influencer's rumoured boyfriend, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, was apparently nowhere in sight

Meanwhile, Sarah has seemingly answered the question on everybody's lips regarding the relationship after they were rumoured to have broken up

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu apparently failed to attend his rumoured girlfriend, Sarah Langa’s birthday party. Images: sachgome10, sarahlanga

Luxury and lifestyle influencer Sarah Langa recently flooded social media with pictures from her lavish, private birthday celebration. But apparently, her supposed boyfriend was nowhere to be seen.

While her birthday was originally on 26 February 2026, Langa kept the festivities going into March, and on the 10th, she shared photos from her birthday dinner surrounded by close friends.

The likes of fashion designer Rich Mnisi and several other popular influencers were spotted at the private affair; however, it didn't take long before eagle-eyed followers noticed that Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu may not have been in attendance.

Months after the initial romance rumours reached social media, the couple have kept their bond completely private, leaving followers to piece together clues from cryptic Instagram stories and subtle background appearances.

And while not much is known about their rumoured romance, the pair were recently said to have quietly broken up.

Briefly News reported that Sarah shared an Instagram post, where she wrote that she had entered her birthday feeling a deep sense of sadness and that it felt as though there was little to celebrate. With many suspecting that there was trouble in paradise.

Meanwhile, the pair still follow each other on Instagram, and during a Q&A session on her Instagram page, a follower asked Sarah whether she was seeing anyone, and she enthusiastically responded:

"Yessss, I am."

Sarah Langa confirmed that she's seeing someone. Image: sarahlanga

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa are still following one another despite the break up rumours. Images: sachgome10, sarahlanga

This comes after the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation to Bali, where they seemingly made their romance public after Sacha posted their picture together, celebrating his rumoured missus' birthday.

And while the details surrounding their romance and apparent split remain shrouded in mystery, Sarah’s recent confirmation suggests that her heart is still very much occupied, whether it's by Sacha or another mystery man is everyone's guess.

See the pictures from Sarah Langa's birthday dinner below.

Social media weighs in on Sarah Langa's post

Taking to the comment section, followers and celebrity friends gushed over Sarah Langa and celebrated her birthday.

Fashion designer Rich Mnisi posted:

"I love you deep."

Reality TV star Jennifer Bala wrote:

"Happy birthday, Sarah! Wishing you a blessed year and many, many more glorious years to celebrate."

hippiewhohustles said:

"Can’t wait to celebrate with you! From the looks of it, it’s a Christmas tree vibe as well."

black_seeedd added:

"Undoubtedly, the most beautiful girl ever."

jozeest posted:

"Happy birthday, sweetheart. Stay healthy. Love you."

fetch_zar responded:

"Happy birthday to the most gorgeous, hardworking woman."

