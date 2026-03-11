Sarah Langa confirms status amid Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu split rumours

Reports suggested that Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had broken up after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram

On Tuesday, 10 March 2026, during an Instagram Q&A, Sarah Langa shared how she deals with media rumours and gossip

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, Sarah Langa confirmed her relationship status amid reports that she and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had split

Sarah Langa confirmed her relationship status amid rumours she broke up with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Image: sarahlanga, sachgome10

Source: Instagram

Popular socialite and influencer Sarah Langa revealed how she deals with rumours and media reports amid speculation that she and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have broken up. Sarah Langa also shared an update on her relationship status amid the breakup rumours.

Speculation that Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had split started after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

On Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Sarah Langa had a question-and-answer session on her official Instagram account.

Sarah Langa on how she deals with online rumours

One social media user asked how she handles media rumours and how she feels whenever her name is in the news. Sarah Langa, who seemingly went Instagram official with Sacha days before the breakup rumours, shared that rumours and media reports used to bother her, but now she is at peace. Part of the post read:

“I used to stress! I remember living my life to explain myself, feeling like every introduction to a new person was an interview to credit or discredit public opinion of me. Now I've found peace in the fact that those who are smart enough will give themselves to judge me on me and eventually wipe off the fog of media BS and see me with a clean lens. Those who don't even give me the opportunity to know me can tap out. Those that can't give me an unbiased opportunity can gladly tap out.”

She added that she surrounds herself with people who don’t believe everything about her online.

“I don't want to keep people in my life, navigate their lives on clickbait. I want independent thinkers who trust their own judgment, and who value me for who I am and not who random people on gossip blogs and social media platforms want me to be, because 98% of the time, it's all lies. Also, your loss, not mine,” her response further read.

See the screenshot below:

Sarah Langa confirms status amid Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu split rumours

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, Sarah Langa set the record straight on her relationship status. A social media user asked whether she was seeing someone. Sarah Langa effectively dismissed rumours that she and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were still together when she answered:

“Yes, I am”

See the screenshot below:

Sarah Langa also took a subtle jab at nosy individuals by sharing the song Ntozabantu by Lebo Mathosa on her Instagram stories. The high-energy Kwaito song serves as a social commentary against gossip, meddling in others' affairs, and senseless violence.

See the screenshot below:

