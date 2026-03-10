Springboks fans noticed a telling social media change between Springboks rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and influencer Sarah Langa, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship

An emotional birthday message shared by Langa left followers questioning whether the couple may have quietly gone their separate ways

The pair, who attracted attention for their high-profile romance and nine-year age gap, have not publicly addressed the growing breakup rumours

Springboks and Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and fashion influencer Sarah Langa have fuelled speculation that their romance may be over after the pair quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The social media move has triggered widespread discussion among fans who had closely followed the couple’s low-key relationship over the past year. Although neither has confirmed a split publicly, recent posts and subtle online changes have raised questions about where things stand between the glamorous pair.

Sarah Langa posts emotional message after birthday

Rumours intensified after Sarah Langa shared an emotional message on social media on Monday, 9 March 2026, shortly after celebrating her birthday. The influencer appeared to hint at personal struggles, writing that she had entered her birthday feeling a deep sense of sadness and that it felt as though there was little to celebrate.

In another reflective post shared on Threads earlier, she spoke about the dangers of remaining in spaces where one does not feel valued.

While she did not mention Feinberg-Mngomezulu directly, the timing of the posts, combined with the Instagram unfollow, has led followers to speculate that the couple may have gone their separate ways. Langa later thanked friends and colleagues for their efforts to lift her spirits during the difficult period.

Relationship timeline between Sacha and Sarah

The relationship between the 24-year-old rugby star and the 34-year-old content creator first drew public attention last year. The pair were frequently spotted together at rugby matches and on trips abroad, including a holiday in Bali.

Despite generally keeping his Instagram focused on rugby, Feinberg-Mngomezulu once shared a photo of himself embracing Langa during their Bali getaway when wishing her a happy birthday. That post effectively confirmed the relationship to fans.

Langa, however, largely kept the romance more private on her own page. The couple also attracted conversation online because of their nine-year age gap. Langa was previously married to businessman Jehan McKay and has been linked to other public figures. For now, neither Langa nor Feinberg-Mngomezulu has addressed the breakup speculation directly. Until either speaks publicly, fans are left reading the signs from social media.

The Springboks star, who earlier this year was named the first male brand ambassador for Garnier, has had an underwhelming start to the season, which saw him stripped of the Stormers captain armband. Last Thursday, he lost the SA Rugby Player of the Year Award to veteran Malcolm Marx, adding insult to the injury of a disappointing season.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

