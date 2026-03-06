Malcolm Marx claimed the top honour at the SA Rugby Awards after a commanding season for the South Africa national rugby union team

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu arrived at the ceremony as a strong favourite but missed out on the main prize despite his standout club campaign

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks were also recognised after guiding South Africa through a dominant international season

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx capped off an outstanding year in the gold and green with another top prize at the 2025 SA Rugby Awards held on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

The Springboks won the Rugby Championship for the second time in a row in 2025. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

On a night where history was on the cusp for the 24-year-old Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who also had a terrific season that saw him break Percy Montgomery's record in the game against Argentina, there were high hopes that he could take the big award of the night, among other notable ones.

Malcolm Marx wins SA Rugby Player of the Year

But the big night and the big award belonged to Marx, who won the SA Rugby Player of the Year prize, adding to the World Rugby Player of the Year honour he earned in 2025.

He last claimed the accolade in 2017 and beat veteran Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche, who were also nominated for the World Rugby award.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus came out on top in the coaches' category after leading the South Africa national rugby union team to an 85% winning rate. He also inspired the side to the Rugby Championship title while maintaining South Africa's position at the top of the world rankings.

He swayed off the challenge of the Sevens rugby coach as well as the South Africa women's national rugby union team coaches, who were significant contenders for the gong. The Springboks, as expected, won Team of the Year.

Sacha misses out on a major award

Feinberg-Mngomezulu managed to win the URC Player of the Year award but was pipped by Ethan Hooker, who took the Young Player of the Year award.

Ethan Hooker beat Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to the Young Player of the Year Award. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

It could have come as a disappointment, as many expected him to take the main prize and the Young Player of the Year award. He could have made history by becoming only the third player to achieve this.

Springboks fans were quick to react to the winners, and some expressed their displeasure.

@MrMonkwe:

"Yep, he carried us the entire time. 👏🏾"

@Tian_priv20:

"Sacha robbed."

@Giles43235302:

"And now he'll probably get injured and miss the RWC."

@ZSonkwala:

"Sacha got robbed. Marx doesn't even deserve it."

@9eToT357702:

"Well deserved."

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander said Marx had led the charge for the Springboks and fully deserved the honour alongside his World Rugby Player of the Year accolade. He added that Nadine Roos had been the spark behind the best season the Springbok Women had ever produced.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News