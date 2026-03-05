Victor Matfield has identified the three nations he believes are best equipped to lift the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia

The former South Africa national rugby union team lock says the global title race will likely be dominated by rugby’s traditional heavyweights

Matfield also shared his view on the coaching situation within the New Zealand national rugby union team

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will kick off in Australia in October 2027, with the world’s leading nations already turning their attention to the tournament.

Most eyes will be on the reigning champions, the South Africa national rugby union team, who have dominated world rugby in recent years. Captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in both 2019 and 2023.

Springboks legend Victor Matfield has named the three nations he believes are best placed to win the next World Cup. Matfield was part of the South African squad that won the 2007 Rugby World Cup without losing a single match throughout the tournament. He played a crucial role during that campaign, forming a formidable lock partnership with Bakkies Botha.

Springboks, All Blacks and France tipped

Matfield believes the New Zealand national rugby union team, the Springboks and the France national rugby union team are the only sides capable of lifting the trophy. New Zealand last won the tournament at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, while France is still searching for their first World Cup triumph.

Speaking on the Rivals podcast, Matfield said those three sides were operating at a different level and could beat each other on any given day. He added that the All Blacks would always remain a major force in world rugby.

The former Springbok lock also said he felt for Scott Robertson, describing him as arguably the best provincial or club coach New Zealand had produced. However, Matfield suggested it was unfortunate that Robertson had not been able to bring everything together during his time with the All Blacks.

Matfield was speaking after Dave Rennie was appointed as All Blacks boss, succeeding Scott Robertson, who was sacked in January.

England doubts and Rennie backing

Matfield also suggested that the England national rugby union team may struggle to challenge for the title. England last won the Rugby World Cup in 2003 and has not lifted the trophy since.

Although England entered the Six Nations Championship in strong form, their momentum slowed after back-to-back defeats to the Scotland national rugby union team and the Ireland national rugby union team.

The former lock, who is now a businessman, also believes Rennie could succeed with the All Blacks. Matfield said Rennie returns to the New Zealand system with valuable experience after spending nearly a decade working abroad.

