The Springboks kicked off their 2026 season with a three-day alignment camp in Cape Town, bringing together a mix of seasoned veterans and fresh talent

Head coach Rassie Erasmus used the camp to outline season expectations, build squad cohesion, and integrate 11 new faces into the national setup

Fans have reacted with excitement as the team prepares for a packed international calendar, including the Nations Championship and Tests against rugby powerhouses like New Zealand and Australia

The Springboks’ 49-man squad, announced by head coach Rassie Erasmus a week ago, gathered this week in Cape Town for the first alignment camp of 2026. The Boks have a busy year ahead, and this camp serves as the calm before the chaos and the storms to come.

The camp roared into life on Tuesday, 3 March, and is set to conclude on Thursday, 5 March, as Erasmus prepares the players for the long year ahead. The squad, a healthy mix of young, fresh talent and experienced veterans, received a detailed briefing on the expectations for the upcoming gruelling season.

On Wednesday, the players got physical with gym sessions, followed by boardroom presentations led by the coaching staff under Erasmus’s leadership. The camp will wrap up on Thursday with the SA Rugby Awards before the players return to their provincial union teams on Friday.

Springboks prepare for busy 2026 international calendar

After this camp, another alignment session will follow virtually, including 21 overseas-based players. The final pre-season camp will take place in May before the real action begins on the field. The Springboks start the season in June against the Barbarians in Gqeberha, ahead of the Nations Championship matches. They will host England in Johannesburg, play Scotland in Pretoria, and welcome Wales in Durban, all in July.

In August, the team travels to Buenos Aires to face Argentina, before taking on New Zealand in four Tests in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series across August and September. Following this, the Boks head to Australia to play the Wallabies at the end of September. The second leg of the Nations Championship kicks off in Europe, with fixtures against Italy, France, and Ireland, culminating in the finals weekend in London in November.

Fans react to Springboks training camp

Fans have responded enthusiastically to videos and pictures from the camp:

@charl:

"Can’t wait, my heart is pounding. Springboks goosebumps all over my body from head to toe."

@seasno:

"Some seriously great rugby players in that room. Bok for life."

@zamah:

"Oh, our boys."

@rjsakia:

"It’s good to see Mapimpi back in the squad."

@raden:

"So great to see Frans Malherbe."

@matlimo:

"Good to see the future captain, Riley Norton, in the mix."

@everythingrugby:

"Good to see the new and old faces. They don’t know what we know, gents."

@marc.oeli:

"If World Rugby sees this, they would try to ban meetings now."

