Rassie Erasmus opted for an expansive selection policy, unveiling a 49-man squad that includes 11 uncapped players – five of whom remain eligible at Junior Springbok level – for the Springboks’ first face-to-face alignment camp of the year in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Scheduled from Tuesday, 3 March to Friday, 6 March, the camp forms part of the national coaches’ strategic groundwork ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The squad features 14 Rugby World Cup champions. Five members of the SA Under-20 cohort have also been integrated into the group.

Junior Springboks earn senior call-ups

Among the standout inclusions are 2025 Junior World Championship-winning captain Riley Norton, a versatile forward, alongside his SA U20 teammates Cheswill Jooste (utility back) and Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker). Additionally, two players from the 2025 SA U18 squad currently touring Georgia with the Junior Boks — Kai Pratt (prop) and Markus Muller (centre) — have been drafted into the senior alignment structure.

Jooste, Haashim Pead (scrumhalf), and Bathobele Hlekani (utility forward) will attend their maiden Springbok alignment camp after previously spending a week training with the senior squad in Johannesburg last season.

Further first-time invitees to an alignment camp include Emmanuel Tshituka (utility forward), Jaco Williams (wing), Paul de Villiers (flanker), and Zachary Porthen (prop), the latter having earned his Test debut against Japan toward the end of last year.

The programme will comprise a combination of strategic boardroom briefings and conditioning sessions, with the coaching staff outlining performance benchmarks and tactical objectives as preparations begin in earnest for the 2027 Rugby World Cup cycle. The environment is also designed to immerse emerging talents in the standards and operational demands of the senior national setup.

Following the on-site gathering, a virtual alignment camp will be conducted with 21 overseas-based players to ensure full squad integration.

Players Selected for the First Springbok Alignment Camp

Forwards:

Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Kai Pratt, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks); Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Cobus Wiese, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls); Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Neethling Fouche, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Salmaan Moerat, Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, Evan Roos (DHL Stormers); Bathobele Hlekani, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter (Lions).

Backs:

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams, Jaco Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks); Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sebastian de Klerk, Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Markus Muller, Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers); Quan Horn, Haashim Pead, Morne van den Berg (Lions).

Source: Briefly News