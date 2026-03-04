All Blacks newly appointed coach Dave Rennie has sent a strong warning to South Africa as his team would be facing the Springboks four times in 2026.

The 62-year-old was give a short contract and would be with the All Blacks for the who of 2026 season and also lead them to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which would be hosted by Australia.

All Blacks bracing for renewed Springboks rivalry

While the Springboks have largely had the upper hand in this rivalry in recent seasons, Rennie’s arrival signals a reset for New Zealand national, particularly in a campaign that includes four Test matches against Rassie Erasmus' side.

Addressing the media following his confirmation on Wednesday, Rennie identified the upcoming tour to SA as a defining assignment. He framed it as a perfect time for the All Blacks to show what they are made of, especially against the Boks.

“The rivalry speaks for itself,” Rennie said. “I’m genuinely excited about heading to South Africa. Some may view it as an intimidating prospect, but we’ll have roughly six weeks on the continent with more than 40 players in camp.

“It presents a huge platform to strengthen our culture, refine the details within our game model, and build cohesion. Ideally, we emerge from that tour — just a year out from the World Cup — with real clarity and belief about where we’re heading.”

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour schedule

The Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour will begin on Friday, 7 August 2026, with a clash against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town.

The action continues on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, when they face the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, followed by a meeting with the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 15 August 2026, at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

On Saturday, 22 August 2026, they will take on the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, before returning to the same venue on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, to face the Lions.

The tour then resumes on Saturday, 29 August 2026, with another encounter against the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town.

They will meet the Springboks again on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, before concluding the tour on Saturday, 12 September 2026, with a final clash against the Springboks at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA.

