South Africa and New Zealand are set to clash four times in 2026, with one of the fixtures expected to take place in the United States of America

The Springboks and the All Blacks are known to be the top-ranked rugby nations, and fans always anticipate games between them

SA Rugby has given a detailed explanation of the reason behind taking one of the Test matches between the two nations to the US

South Africa and New Zealand are the two leading nations in World Rugby, having dominated the sport, and they are both making big plans for the 2026 season with the 2027 Rugby World Cup around the corner.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Freedom Cup after winning the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand's All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The two big rugby nations met twice in 2025 in the Rugby Championship, with the All Blacks winning the first encounter at Eden Park on Saturday, September 6, 2025, but the Springboks fought back in the second leg to secure a deserved 43-10 win at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The Boks went on to beat the All Blacks to the Rugby Championship, winning the competition for the second successive season.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour

The All Blacks of New Zealand are set to tour South Africa in 2026 for a total of eight fixtures as part of the ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ series. The schedule features four matches against the Springboks, alongside four clashes against SA franchises: the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers.

However, SA Rugby’s choice to host the fourth and final Test between the two top-ranked rugby nations in Baltimore, USA, has sparked debate across the rugby community.

Many feel that both South African and New Zealand rugby fans are being denied the chance to witness a decisive clash between the world’s best teams on such a significant occasion, which could have determined the outcome of the series.

Siya Kolisi and Scott Barrett shake hands following The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Sky Stadium. Photo: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

SA Rugby shares reasons behind US decision

During a recent media briefing, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer provided a clear explanation for the organisation’s latest strategic move. He confirmed that the decision is part of a wider commercial and strategic plan and is closely tied to preparations for the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the United States.

At the official launch of the Springboks’ season, Oberholzer emphasised that SA Rugby’s financial sustainability relies on expanding its brand internationally. In this context, the U.S. represents a significant growth opportunity in the lead-up to 2031.

Citing the overwhelming support from South Africans in London as evidence of the team’s global appeal, Oberholzer noted that the American market is set to become a primary focus in the coming years.

“We need to look beyond South Africa and grow our brand internationally,” he said. “The massive support we witnessed in London shows how passionate South Africans are about our team. Now, we want to establish a similar presence in the United States, where the 2031 World Cup will be hosted, so more Americans can become familiar with and support our game.”

He further highlighted that increasing the team’s visibility ahead of 2031 is crucial. Oberholzer revealed that World Rugby has encouraged top rugby unions to help expand the sport’s footprint in the United States, with the upcoming Baltimore fixture forming part of that initiative.

“They (World Rugby) asked us to bring some of our matches to the U.S.,” Oberholzer explained. “This allows us to grow our brand in America while also supporting World Rugby’s wider efforts to develop rugby there.”

Commercial considerations also played a key role in the decision to stage a match in Baltimore. Oberholzer pointed out the importance of nurturing relationships with global sponsors such as Nike and Coca-Cola.

