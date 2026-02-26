The Soweto Derby returns as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash in one of South Africa’s most anticipated matches

Both teams are chasing crucial points, with Pirates aiming for the top spot and Chiefs seeking continental qualification

Fans can expect high drama, intense rivalries, and players stepping up to make decisive moments on the pitch

A PSL journalist exclusively previews the fixture, breaking down key players, league standings, and what’s at stake for both sides

By Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu

When Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates meet, it is never just another league match. The Soweto Derby is heritage, pride, and legacy rolled into 90 minutes of intensity, a fixture that stops South Africa in its tracks. The two two ginats of South African football will do battle on Saturday 28 February 2026 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Sea Robbers need a win against their city rivals with the hope of reclaiming the top spot on the league table from Mamelodi Sundowns after the Brazilians climbed to the summit of the log after defeating AmaZulu FC on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The Bucs lost their last match in the league against Sundowns, which threw the title race open and also stumbled to a defeat against Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.

The Soweto Derby dates back to its first contest on 24 January 1970 and has since become one of Africa’s most iconic football spectacles. Across approximately 181–182 meetings, the rivalry has produced:

Chiefs wins: 74

Pirates wins: 48

Draws: 54

All-time top scorer: Pule Ntsoelengoe (19 goals)

The fixture carries deep emotional weight. On 11 April 2001, tragedy struck at Ellis Park Stadium when a crowd crush claimed 43 lives, serving as a solemn reminder of the derby’s magnitude and the responsibility that comes with hosting it.

2025/26 Soweto Derby preview

The two giants meet for the first time this season this weekend, with the return fixture scheduled for 25 April 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs – 4th place

Matches: 16 | Wins: 8 | Draws: 6 | Losses: 2

Goals scored: 16 | Goals conceded: 8 | Points: 30

The Glamour Boys may not be prolific in front of goal, but their defensive structure has been solid. After a league setback, they will be eager to respond, especially with continental qualification ambitions in mind.

Orlando Pirates – 2nd place (joint top on points)

Matches: 17 | Wins: 12 | Draws: 2 | Losses: 3

Goals scored: 26 | Goals conceded: 7

Pirates are level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns but trail on goal difference. While also coming off a league defeat, their title ambitions remain strong, and a win would send a clear statement in the race for top honours.

What’s at Stake?

Chiefs: Maintain momentum and close the gap on the top three to strengthen continental ambitions.

Pirates: Avoid dropped points that could derail the title chase and reinforce their status as serious contenders.

As history has shown, form often counts for little when it comes to the Soweto Derby.

Key players and tactical battle

Kaizer Chiefs

Flávio Da Silva: Five goals in ten games; reliable attacking outlet.

Glody Lilepo: Big occasion player capable of decisive moments.

Ethan Chislett: Introduced after seven months, already making an impact and winning fans’ attention.

Orlando Pirates

Relebohile Mofokeng: Deadly on his day, capable of changing the match.

Oswin Appollis: Recent form may fluctuate, but quality remains a constant threat.

Yanela Mbuthuma: Growing into his role with the potential to deliver goals and strong displays.

Chiefs’ co-coaches enter the fixture with their side in the top four, yet consistency in front of goal remains a concern. Pirates’ coaching team seeks sustained performance amid impressive league positioning. With the title race heating up, tactical precision will be key. Adding intrigue are former Pirates players Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, now donning Chiefs’ gold and black. Few narratives capture the emotion of the derby like players crossing the divide.

The FNB Stadium is already packed. South Africa will come to a standstill as one of the continent’s biggest football rivalries takes centre stage. While league standings suggest Pirates carry the edge, history may favour Chiefs. When the whistle blows, only one thing matters: bragging rights, and in Soweto, that means everything. The match will kick off at 1530 and fans can watch it on Supersport and on SABC 1. Streaming on the Dstv App and on SABC Plus.

