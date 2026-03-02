South Africa, led by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, played a key role in defeating Australia and New Zealand at the World Rugby Shape of the Game conference

The SA delegation successfully blocked major changes to 15-man rugby, preserving the sport’s traditional structures and unique set-piece dynamics

Collaboration with France helped South Africa influence decisions, while recent directives from World Rugby on scrums and red card rules signal ongoing efforts to protect rugby’s identity

South African rugby hogged the limelight at World Rugby’s Shape of the Game conference held in London, defeating Australia and New Zealand in the boardroom. The delegation was led by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer, referee Jaco Peyper, Dave Wessels, and assistant coach Felix Jones.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus before the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Sources familiar with the details told The Rapport that South Africa’s priority was to preserve rugby’s identity. They explained that just because one or two other countries competed with the AFL and rugby league, it did not mean everyone should follow suit. South Africa wanted rugby to remain a sport for all sizes and heights, with scrums and drives making the game unique compared to other codes. The sources added that this approach reflects South Africa’s established talent pool.

What did South Africa get from the summit?

There had reportedly been strong momentum for sweeping changes, particularly around set-pieces, but that push stalled. South Africa and France reportedly worked well together, and while there had been calls for major changes to rugby, the sources said such changes were more appropriate for sevens. They emphasised that 15-man rugby should not be altered, and South Africa’s delegation was successful in protecting the sport’s traditional pillars.

While South Africa did not get everything it wanted, such as immediate straight feeds at scrums, it was agreed that hookers must actively hook the ball rather than having it rolled under the flankers’ feet.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Prince William Cup with the team following their victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Maintaining rugby’s identity and recent rules updates

The summit brought together CEOs, high-performance managers, referees, and leading figures in world rugby. No major law changes were implemented, marking a victory for South Africa in maintaining the traditional structures of the sport.

Erasmus has long been outspoken regarding some of World Rugby’s recent decisions, but in January, he and his assistants supported the organisation’s clampdown on certain high-ball tactics. In early February, World Rugby issued a new directive to referees ahead of the 2026 Six Nations to clarify red card rules.

This marks a shift from the protocol update World Rugby introduced following the July internationals last year. Under the new approach, incidents like De Jager’s last year would result in the referee issuing a yellow card, with the matter then referred to the Foul Play Review Officer, also known as the TMO Bunker, to determine whether a 20-minute red card is warranted or if the yellow card is sufficient.

