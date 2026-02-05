World Rugby has issued a statement aiming to clarify the rules around red cards ahead of the 2026 Six Nations

The Springboks were handed multiple red cards during the 2025 Autumn Series, which caused frustration and debate

Controversial decisions left coaches and fans confused, leading World Rugby to adjust how referees handle red card incidents during the Six Nations

The global rugby governing body, World Rugby, has moved to make red card rules clearer with a new directive issued to referees ahead of the 2026 Six Nations.

Towards the end of the 2025 rugby season, several controversial sending-offs during the Quilter Nations Series affected the Springboks. South African rugby fans were left puzzled by decisions such as Lood de Jager’s suspension for the remainder of their European tour.

The lock received a four-match ban following his red card in the 32–17 victory over France in Paris during the Autumn Nations Series. De Jager was sent off in the 63rd minute for a dangerous clearout at a ruck, a moment that shifted momentum and nearly allowed France to stage a comeback.

Springboks coach reacts to the red cards

Another contentious decision was the red card issued to Franco Mostert in the match against Italy. Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick expressed frustration over the rulings, emphasising that the team was seeking not only to overturn the sanctions but also clear explanations. Despite remarkable victories over France and Italy while playing a man down, the consecutive red cards placed added pressure on the coaching staff.

Stick expressed his confusion over Mostert’s dismissal, noting that the player had followed the rules and that any contact with the head appeared incidental rather than deliberate. Japanese head coach Eddie Jones also weighed in on the number of cards issued during the Series.

He also commented on Franco Mostert’s red card against Italy, pointing out that, unlike incidents in Cardiff, the Springbok lock received a straight red for a challenge on Paolo Garbisi. Jones explained that Mostert, standing 6ft 8in, was attempting to lower his height when his shoulder made contact with the Italian fly-half’s head, describing the decision to issue a red card as becoming absurd.

At the time, World Rugby stated that match officials had the power and authority to issue a full and permanent red card for any foul play considered deliberate and highly dangerous. However, towards the end of 2025, confusion arose because World Rugby did not clarify the procedure following the July internationals to include acts of foul play that were always illegal.

World Rugby clarifies the red cards interpretation

According to Planet Rugby, in an effort to reduce confusion during this year’s Six Nations tournament, organisers and World Rugby have agreed that permanent red cards will now be reserved strictly for acts of thuggery.

This marks a shift from the protocol update World Rugby introduced following the July internationals last year. Under the new approach, incidents like De Jager’s last year would result in the referee issuing a yellow card, with the matter then referred to the Foul Play Review Officer, also known as the TMO Bunker, to determine whether a 20-minute red card is warranted or if the yellow card is sufficient.

Referees will still retain the ability to issue a permanent sanction for thuggish acts outlined in Law 9.12, which reads:

“A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head, or knee, stamping, trampling, tripping, or kicking.”

Under the new directive, players like Eben Etzebeth would still receive a full, permanent red card for offences such as eye-gouging Alex Mann in Cardiff last year. Similarly, incidents like France prop Mohamed Haouas punching Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie during the 2020 Six Nations would also warrant a permanent red card.

World Rugby emphasised that this statement does not alter the laws themselves. It represents a shift in how match officials will interpret and contextualise red card sanctions, according to a World Rugby source.

