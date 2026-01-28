Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus and his assistants have thrown their support behind World Rugby’s decision to clamp down on some tactics at the high ball

England coach Steve Borthwick and Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne are among northern hemisphere voices who believe the change has damaged attacking play

The debate over high-ball laws comes as the Springboks gear up for a historic 2026 tour to the United States to face New Zealand

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus and his assistants have publicly defended World Rugby’s 2024 decision to clamp down on the so-called “glove” system used to protect players competing for high balls.

World Rugby Law Changes Backed by Springboks Coaches Despite Northern Hemisphere Concerns

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Erasmus’ podcast, Rassie+, the coaching group said the re-application of the law had improved player safety and restored a genuine aerial contest, even as figures in England and Ireland continue to voice frustration.

England head coach Steve Borthwick, as well as Ireland and Munster forward Tadhg Beirne, have previously complained that the tweak has disrupted attacking flow and encouraged more kicking. Others in the UK have suggested it makes rugby resemble Australian Rules, with tall players dominating the skies.

But the Springboks coaches argued that the law is aligned with the World Rugby charter, which promotes a fair contest for possession and supports participation for players of different shapes and sizes.

Springboks praise law application

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who oversees the Boks’ aerial game, told the podcast that dangerous mid-air collisions had decreased over the last two seasons because the third-party blockers who once shielded catchers can no longer interfere.

According to Stick, the protector system had removed the contest entirely and created situations where chasers jumped blindly into interference, resulting in awkward landings and stoppages. He claimed that with the protector system removed, there is now “ball for anyone,” restoring the contest and reducing the number of major injuries from high-ball clashes.

Erasmus and his team argued that the old protector tactic contradicted the principles set out in the World Rugby charter, which emphasises that rugby should feature genuine contests for possession, whether at scrums, restarts, lineouts, or in open play.

Former referee and SA Rugby laws advisor Jaco Peyper added that the change was not technically a new law but rather a re-enforcement of offside principles.

Springboks disagree with ‘boring rugby’ claims

Coaches on the podcast conceded there are currently more kicks in Test rugby, but insisted there are fewer long punts and fewer instances of “kicking tennis” compared to past seasons. Stick and assistant Felix Jones argued that contestable kicks now produce broken-field scenarios, forcing teams out of rigid defensive structures and providing more attacking opportunities.

This view contrasts with complaints from sections of the northern hemisphere that the tweak has slowed attacking rugby and increased stoppages due to knock-ons.

World Rugby Law Changes Backed by Springboks Coaches Despite Northern Hemisphere Concerns

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Springboks are set to make history in the United States as they take on New Zealand in the 2026 edition of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry. This tour comes after the two sides played twice during the recent Rugby Championship in 2025, with New Zealand winning the first match 24-17 at Eden Park, before South Africa handed the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat with a 43-10 victory in Wellington.

Eben Etzebeth criticises Springboks’ mindset

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about the chaotic period in South African rugby that culminated in a staggering defeat to the All Blacks in 2016, pinpointing the behaviour of some teammates as a major issue.

After the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, the Springboks struggled under new head coach Allister Coetzee.

Source: Briefly News