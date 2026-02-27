A golfer was injured in a fall down an elevator shaft in Stellenbosch, forcing him to miss the South African Open

The 36-year-old European Tour player underwent surgery for back and shoulder injuries but remains in good spirits, keeping in touch with his family

The incident has shone a spotlight on South Africa’s golf scene, from Stellenbosch courses to upcoming LIV Golf events in Johannesburg

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan suffered serious injuries after falling down an elevator shaft in Stellenbosch, forcing him to withdraw from the South African Open, which started on Thursday 26 February 2026.The Investec Championship at Stellenbosch Golf Club runs until 1 March 2026.

According to ESPN, Pavan was staying near Cape Town when he called for an elevator. Unaware that the elevator car was not at the floor, he fell three stories. He was rushed to a hospital for surgery on his back and shoulder.

Pavan undergoes surgery, in good spirits

Friends and former teammates shared updates on Pavan’s condition through a text thread, revealing that the 36-year-old European Tour player is “thankful to be alive” and has been FaceTiming with his children. J.T. Higgins, Pavan’s former coach at Texas A&M, confirmed he had been briefed about the golfer’s condition but had not spoken to him directly.

Pavan, a two-time European Tour winner, most recently claimed a playoff victory over Matt Fitzpatrick at the 2019 BMW International Open. He was expected to compete in the South African Open but had to withdraw due to the accident. The European Tour cited medical confidentiality in confirming only that he had pulled out of the event.

South African golf estates and tournaments

South Africa continues to boast several landmark golf destinations. One of the country’s most prestigious estates is Copperleaf, developed under the vision of legendary golfer Ernie Els. Located near Sandton, the estate sits against the Magaliesberg mountains and carries personal significance, having been built on land once owned by Els’ late grandfather, Ernie Vermaak.

Johannesburg is preparing to host a major new addition to its sporting calendar as Castle Lite partners with LIV Golf South Africa for the country’s first tournament. The event will take place at The Club at Steyn City from 19 to 22 March 2026.

Organisers say the tournament will offer more than elite golf, with a festival-style atmosphere planned. Central to the experience will be the 17th hole, known as The Lion’s Den, a stadium-style fan zone designed to bring a more energetic and accessible approach to the sport.

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

