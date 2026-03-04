New Zealand Rugby has appointed a new head coach for the All Blacks after parting ways with Scott Robertson earlier this year

The All Blacks are preparing to face the Springboks four times this year, and are also looking forward to the 2027 Rugby World Cup

New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk also explained the reason behind their decision to appoint their new manager amid being linked with different coaches

The All Blacks of New Zealand have appointed a new coach as they prepare for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, where they will face the Springboks of South Africa four times.

Dave Rennie looks on before the Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

The New Zealand Rugby organisation sacked Scott Robertson on Thursday, 15 January 2026, and were linked with various coaches before reaching an agreement with their new boss on Wednesday, 4 March, 2026.

Robertson exits after guiding the All Blacks to 20 victories in 27 Tests, a return considered insufficient by the union’s high-performance benchmarks.

The All Blacks were reportedly interested in poaching Tony Brown from the Springboks, but SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus stopped every opportunity for the NZR to appoint their assistant coach as their new coach, despite being a former New Zealand international.

All Blacks appoint Rennie as new coach

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the appointment of Dave Rennie as the new head coach of the All Blacks, and he comes in as a replacement for Robertson.

Rennie takes over on a short-term contract and would be in charge of the All Blacks when they face the Springboks later this year.

The 62-year-old takes over a squad still reeling from a poor outing in the 2025 season. The environment had already been destabilised by reports of a player backlash against Robertson, adding further turbulence within the camp.

Rennie's first action when he resumes the job would be to bring harmony back into the squad and unite them as they face strong competition in 2026.

Kirk explains why NZR chose Rennie

New Zealand Rugby confirmed that Rennie secured the role ahead of former Japan head coach and current Highlanders boss Jamie Joseph, following what chairman David Kirk described as the most comprehensive selection process in the history of the All Blacks.

Kirk praised the appointment, describing Rennie as an elite-level coach with a proven track record of cultivating high-performance cultures and delivering results.

He added that Rennie fully appreciates the significance of leading the All Blacks and embraces a brand of rugby aligned with New Zealand’s identity and traditions.

Dave Rennie shakes hands with Len Ikitau following the Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

With two demanding seasons on the horizon, Kirk emphasised the importance of a stressful recruitment process to secure the ideal candidate for the head coach position.

He also expressed confidence in Rennie’s strategic vision, stating that it positions the All Blacks strongly as preparations intensify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby has announced that Rennie will complete his existing obligations with Kobe Steelers before heading back to New Zealand.

Source: Briefly News