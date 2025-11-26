Malcolm Marx has been named World Rugby Player of the Year, a significant milestone in his career with the Springboks

His wife, Kirsta Marx, has expressed immense pride, sharing heartfelt messages on social media celebrating his achievement

Marx himself dedicated the award to his teammates and South Africa, emphasising the collective effort behind his individual recognition

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx, on Saturday, 22 November 2025 named World Rugby Player of the Year, and his wife, Kirsta Marx, has expressed immense pride over her husband’s long-awaited achievement.

Malcolm Marx in action during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Marx became just the fourth South African to receive the honour, joining Springbok legends Bryan Habana, Schalk Burger, and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who won the award twice in 2019 and 2024. The award was presented by former Springbok great Victor Matfield at the Aviva Stadium shortly after South Africa’s win over Ireland.

Marx faced strong competition from teammate du Toit, prop Ox Nche, and France’s Louise Bielle-Biarrey. Du Toit had the chance to become only the third player in history to win the award three times, following in the footsteps of All Blacks Dan Carter and Richie McCaw. By winning, Marx also became the first hooker to earn the accolade since Ireland’s Keith Wood in 2001.

Kirsta Marx celebrates husband’s World Rugby win

Following news of Marx’s accolade, his wife Kirsta took to Instagram on Saturday, 22 November to share her admiration for the Springbok star. She posted: “Never been more proud”, while also resharing messages from fans calling for him to finally receive recognition:

“It’s about time we gave the man his flowers” and “Never been more deserved.”

Marx triumphed over fellow Springboks Ox Nche and Pieter-Steph du Toit, alongside France’s Louise Bielle-Biarrey, to secure the prestigious honour.

Kirsta’s reaction reflects the pride felt not only by family but by supporters who have followed Marx’s career for years.

Malcolm Marx scores his team's second try during The Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Marx dedicates the Award to the team and nation

Marx himself emphasised that the award was a reflection of teamwork rather than just individual effort.

“None of this is achieved without the team environment we have, without the management, without the players,” he said.

He added,

“In my opinion, this isn’t just for me as an individual. It’s more a team award because of the support and structures we have that allow players to express themselves. This is for our team, and for South Africa.”

He also acknowledged Ireland’s strong second-half defence, which held South Africa at bay despite a few penalties. Marx concluded that the game highlighted the opposition’s quality while underlining the Springboks’ cohesion and finishing ability.

