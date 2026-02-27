Sarah Langa and her rumoured boyfriend, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, appear to have gone public

This, after the Springboks star posted a photo of them together and went Instagram official, a move that ignited a frenzy of reactions online

The apparent hard launch falls on the heels of the controversy surrounding the pair's age gap

After months of playing coy with the public, the rumoured romance between lifestyle influencer Sarah Langa and Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has seemingly shifted from hidden to hard-launched.

On 26 February 2026, the rugby player sent social media into a tailspin after posting a cosy photo of himself and Langa on her birthday with her arms around him, seemingly confirming a close bond. Captured during a getaway to Bali, the sun-soaked photo featured the pair's glowy and smiling faces against a stunning ocean backdrop.

Accompanied by a simple "Happy birthday" caption, the post acted as the clearest sign of their connection. Although neither has explicitly put a label on their relationship, the photo confirmed they are, at the very least, close enough to be celebrating milestones together in private.

Internet sleuths were able to point out similarities in the clothes in their shared photo to the outfits from their separate Instagram posts, leaving little room for coincidence, which ultimately proved the two were vacationing at the same luxury resort.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair were suspected of going on a romantic getaway together. In December 2025, the couple seemingly took to Cape Town for a relaxing stay at the Cape Grace Hotel on the V&A Waterfront, where in one of her updates, Sarah posted a clip of a man believed to be Sacha.

This latest hard launch marks a new chapter for the couple as they finally step out of the shadows. While the debate over their age gap is far from over, the pair seems more focused on enjoying each other's company than worrying about the critics.

See Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's birthday post below.

What you need to know about Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's rumoured relationship

