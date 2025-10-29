Popular South African influencer Sarah Langa recently hinted she's in a romantic relationship on her social media account

Speculation surrounds whether the model is involved with Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or his brother Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

South Africans previously commented on a video of Langa with model and reality TV star Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

Is Sarah Langa dating Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's older brother, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu. Image: Sarah Langa

After dating rumors with Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Sarah Langa became a trending topic by posting a photo with her mysterious boyfriend.

Langa, who graduated with an MBA previously left Mzansi buzzing when she was spotted at a Springboks game, where Sacha Feinberg was playing.

According to The South African, Langa may have hinted that she's actually dating Sacha's older brother, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, when she recently shared on her Instagram Story, of her holding hands with a man while seated on an airplane.

The influencer recently fueled romance rumours with the rugby player's brother when she added a heart emoji to the photo, which featured matching diamond bracelets.

The publication adds that the diamond bracelet was worn by Sacha’s 28-year-old brother, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, who also shared photos of his flight to Cape Town.

Nathan also previously shared a photo of himself with Langa on his Instagram account.

News24 reported in 2022 that Sacha's 28-year-old brother is a cricketer-turned-model who previously starred on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle.

Social media user @Burnerburnerac5 shared a video on her X account of Langa with Sacha's brother Nathan at a Springboks game on 29 September 2025.

"Sana, Sarah Langa said ngizovela (appear) even if isphongo (forehead), that's my man and my future in-laws," she captioned the clip.

Social media users respond to a video of Langa with Sacha's brother

@coriekingsley said:

"Dating young boys will always be weird."

@Yollzz_D wrote:

"It’s the fact that she came to deny this relationship, only for her to be a WAG with her chest."

@Zoxo71071795 reacted:

"For her to be into him, it means he’s got that bag and he spends on her very well, and she’s definitely a n*mpho."

@msimang_mbhali commented:

"I will appear like it or not. Can't hide me forever."

@Lungz1ads1 wrote:

"I thought this was fake news! Sacha is really dating her?"

@Thandi24437987 replied:

"What happened to her chasing rich men?"

@inmybarbieera responded:

"Despite all her academic success, she still seems male-centered, and all the textbooks she studied and the research she conducted don’t appear to have changed that."

@FlowerFem14 commented:

"O batlang ho ngwana," (What does she want from a child?)

@Life___Love___ responded:

"Omg, so it’s really true?"

@PreciousShange said:

"Draya Langa doesn't get enough backlash for gro*ming this young and impressionable 23-year-old boy."

@LesediNxumalo reacted:

"What people don't warn you about your 30s, younger guys in the 20s asking you out. You actually don't even realise that you have to navigate this; it's so new, so you don't even have boundaries in place."

Sarah Langa seemingly confirms she's dating with her latest IG story. Is she in a romantic relationship with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or his older brother Nathan?. Image: SarahLanga

