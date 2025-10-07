Sarah Langa attended The Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala 2025 during Paris Fashion Week

She wore a custom-made, exclusive, backless, black form-fitting gown, which exposed her lower back

South Africans criticised her look, with some advising her to stay away from a young Springboks player she has been romantically linked with

Sarah Langa left little to the imagination with a backless dress in Paris, France. Image: sarahlanga

South African model and social media influencer Sarah Langa sparked a flurry of reactions online with the bold dress she wore in Paris, France.

Langa, who graduated with her fourth degree, was one of the few South Africans who flew out to France for the Paris Fashion Week. Joining her was media personality Pearl Thusi, whose Paris Fashion Week look didn’t leave a good impression on South African social media users.

Likewise, South Africans criticised Sarah Langa for the bold outfit she wore at The Business of Fashion (The BoF) 500 gala dinner on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

Sarah Langa rocks backless outfit in Paris

The influencer, who sparked dating speculation with young Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, became a topic of social media discussion thanks to gossip monger Musa Khawula.

The controversial celebrity gossip blogger reshared a photo of Sarah Langa wearing a custom-made, exclusive Ashluxe outfit. The post was captioned:

“Sarah Langa attending the Business of Fashion gala dinner in Paris.”

In the photo, Sarah Langa wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved black gown with a dramatically open back that exposed the lower part of her back. Sarah paired the bold dress with large hoop earrings and chunky bracelets.

You can see the photo below:

Social media reacts to Sarah Langa's risqué outfit

In the comment section, South Africans slammed Sarah Langa for exposing her lower back. Others advised Langa to steer clear of young Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, while some resurfaced her past relationships.

Here are some of the comments:

@MakanaSoso50401 advised:

“She should stay away from our golden boy, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.”

@Provider199 shared:

“K.O and Black Coffee’s ex-girlfriend."

@by_greatest said:

“Sara Langa is flat as an ironing board😭😭😫”

@nokie555 asked:

“What's with the bums? 😭😭”

@maloss_e7 remarked:

“The theme was crack? 😭”

@YolaMafuna questioned:

“She's a plumber?”

@mn_terror gushed:

“She's so beautiful ❤️”

@itu_nadia asked:

“Why, huh?”

SA reacted as Sarah Langa rocked a backless dress. Image: sarahlanga

Who else attended the BoF 500 gala 2025?

The BoF 500 gala, held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, was attended by Kim Kardashian, Charli XCX, Becky, Freen and Ananya Panday.

Attendees hailed from more than 40 countries, including Brazil, Nigeria, Cameroon, Australia, and Thailand, among many others.

Will Smith's son, Jaden, also attended the BoF gala, along with Colman Domingo and Skepta, among other attendees.

