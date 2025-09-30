Actress Ama Qamata recently walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week

The Blood and Water star turned heads as she walked with some Hollywood greats, but the reception was different in South Africa

Her runway appearance garnered criticism from online users, who noted the actress's body language

Meanwhile, Briefly News got more insight into the extravagant event

South African actress and the new ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Ama Qamata, nearly stole the show at the recent Paris Fashion Week runway show, hosted by the iconic beauty brand.

The famous actress, known for her roles on Gomora and Blood and Water, marched down the runway in a red mini dress, matching high heels and her signature braids, and was indeed a sight for sore eyes.

Held on 29 September 2025, the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris event was hosted in front of the iconic Hotel de Ville de Paris, celebrating women's empowerment, self-worth, and sisterhood under the powerful motto 'Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood, You’re Worth it.'

Speaking to Briefly News, L'Oréal South Africa's Events & PR Brand Manager, Amber April, highlighted the hotel's significance:

"This iconic monument witnessed not only revolutionary demonstrations in the 18th century during the French Revolution, but was also the birthplace of women’s social organising and wage-equality protests during the 19th century. Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris will be a showcase for extraordinary femininity and exquisite looks."

The runway show fell on the heels of Qamata's crowning as L'Oréal's newest Sub-Saharan Africa ambassador, joining Thuso Mbethu and other African stars who've partnered with the iconic beauty brand in recent years.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page on 25 September 2025, the actress said the moment spoke to the true magic of believing in oneself:

'This moment affirms for me that when you believe in yourself and stay true to who you are, magic happens. Here’s to celebrating beauty, confidence and self-worth because we’re all worth it."

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of Ama walking down the runway, a video that has sparked a spectrum of views from the online community.

Watch Ama Qamata's runway video below:

South Africans react to Ama Qamata's video

Online users said the actress may have been uncomfortable on the runway, noting her attempts to pull down her dress as well as her excessive blinking. Read their comments below:

namgipolarnight asked:

"Why’s she blinking so much?"

Sheistooloud was confused:

"She didn't feel confident. Why is she holding the dress?"

WaMamkhabela noted:

"She wore the dress short as it is, why does she keep pulling it down? And she is blinking a lot; you can tell she is uncomfortable."

Kat_Fiche added:

"The walk looks uncomfortable, and she is blinking too much, ayi cima cima!"

BLKROSE99999 responded:

"She's so uncomfortable."

MutjokotiL said:

"She is not comfortable in that dress, but let me stay out of women's business."

Aquafinalou complained:

"She keeps pulling the dress down."

SagewaseSouthAh added:

"She blinked more than once. Send help! Send help for our SA child."

Despite some online critiques, Ama Qamata's participation in Paris Fashion Week highlighted a moment of empowerment for South African women and showcased her growing influence in the global beauty industry.

